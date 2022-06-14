Love Island contestants left speechless by departure in latest recoupling

From Lifted Entertainment Love Island: SR8: Ep1 on ITV2 and ITV Hub Pictured: Paige. This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itv.com/presscentre/itvpictures/terms For further information please contact: james.hilder@itv.com

Love Island contestants were left speechless after Monday night’s recoupling.

New boy Jacques was forced to choose between the two single girls in the villa, Afia and Paige.

Jacques, who is fellow contestant Gemma’s ex-boyfriend, decided to go with Paige, ejecting Afia from the show after just five days in the villa. The decision was received with a stony silence in the villa.

25-year-old Afia was one of the bombshells introduced after last Tuesday’s recoupling alongside 27-year-old Ekin-Su.

The lounge host from London first went on a date with Liam, who subsequently announced his decision to quit the series after just five days because he hadn’t “been himself” since arriving. Liam’s exit meant that the rest of the islanders were spared in the first recoupling.

Love Island continues nightly, except Saturdays, at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

Jacques O’Neill made a dramatic entrance to the Love Island villa on Sunday as it was revealed he is Gemma Owen’s ex-boyfriend.

It transpired that the pair had dated for eight months, Gemma said, breaking up a year and a half ago, which had viewers scrambling to do the maths on their ages at the time of their relationship. Gemma is this year’s youngest contestant, aged just 19, while Jacques is 23.

“Gemma just turned 19 and broke up with this man 1.5 years ago when she was 17 and a half. She dated him for 8 months which mean she started dating this man at 16 when he was 20??????” one fan concluded on Twitter.

“Must be weird for Jacques. He hasn’t seen Gemma since she was a child,” comedian Michael Fry joked.

Questioning why none of the other islanders had mentioned it, one fan wrote: “Have none of them done the math on Jacques and Gemma’s relationship timeline?”

Viewers had previously criticised the age gap between Gemma and Davide Sanclimenti, 27, who was paired up with the daughter of former England footballer Michael Owen until Luca Bish chose her in the last recoupling.

One person wrote on Twitter: “19 and 27 is a mad age gap,” with another writing: “Nah, Gemma’s age means I can’t see her with any of them. Just feels wrong.”

Many fans have now suggested that Love Island impose a minimum age requirement on contestants.

“Please please please have a minimum age requirement of 21. I don’t want to see a 19-year-old kissing someone who’s pushing 30,” said one person.

Love Island fans took to social media to joke about Gemma’s NSFW comment on Monday’s episode of the ITV2 dating show.

During the show, the girls were discussing if they’d lick the rear end of a pig for £2,000. Gemma, who is an international dressage rider, said she’d rather lick a horse’s behind because they’re cleaner.

“All they eat is grass,” the 19-year-old daughter of Michael Owen claimed.

Naturally, viewers were quick to comment on the bizarre statement. “Now we know why Gemma’s horse looks so happy,” one viewer wrote alongside a photo of Gemma and her gelding Sirius Black.

Another shared a video of a horse being airlifted by helicopter with the caption, “Gemma’s horse showing up tonight as the new bombshell.”

Later in the episode, Afia became the first contestant to be dumped from the island after Liam quit the series because he wasn’t “feeling himself”.

In the preview for tomorrow night’s episode, it was revealed that two new boys would be entering the villa.