Love Island cast could be in for a nasty shock: Producers planning to bring their ex-lovers to the villa

The 'Love Island' cast could be in for a nasty shock as producers are planning to bring their ex-lovers into the villa.

Show bosses have been delighted at the way newcomers to the island have made an impact on the romances, so are planning to step things up and have asked some of the hopefuls' more outspoken former partners if they would be interested in flying out to Majorca to confront their exes.

A source told The Sun Online: "Bosses know everything about the stars that are on the show and they’re open about their relationship history. "There have been messy break-ups and some of the exes have got axes to grind, so sometimes they get in touch with bosses.

"For the past few weeks there have been lots of discussions whose exes would make good TV and who would make the most impact. They are being lined up and talked up. "Nothing has been decided but it is something that has been on the table for a while and could happen later in this series.

"It’s happened before on the show so there’s nothing to say it wouldn’t happen again." Josh Denzel could be in for two shocks as a pair of his former partners have already spoken out to blast him.

His long-term girlfriend Nena said his appearance on the show was a shock as they'd been together for seven years and she thought he was going to Russia to watch the World Cup, while 'Ex on the Beach' star Kayleigh Morris claimed she'd struck up a romance with Josh a few weeks before he flew out to join the show. Adam Collard's former girlfriend, Claudia Proctor, has liked a string of tweets that damned the contestants as "dogs" and "cringeworthy", while Ellie Brown has been branded "fame-hungry" by an ex-boyfriend.

ITV have yet to comment on the claims.

Online Editors