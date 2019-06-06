Love Island: Anton goes for 'Operation Double A' with Anna

While you're retrieving your mind from the gutter; let's kick off Day Four with a little round-up regarding the love quadrangle of sandwich-enthusiast Joe, "straight talking" beautician Amber, "deep" boxer Tommy and surfer (model) Lucie.

Despite culling things with Tommy in favour of an overly zealous Joe, Lucie has now found herself at a loose end. Why? Joe decided to crack on with Amber in tonight's show. As for their 'chat'? Pretty much verbatim Tommy's 'flanter' with Amber last night... you know, when he was desperately attempting to let her know she wasn't second best (she was).

Tonight's flirtatious tete-a-tete, this time featuring Joe instead of Tommy, went a little something like this...

Joe: "You are the probably the kind of girl I would go for…"

Amber: "Really? Me and Lucie are not the same at all."

Joe: "I feel like not only are you loyal, I feel like if we were to couple up you’d be straight talking."

To be fair, Joe's right; Amber was very quick to point out to current partner, Callum, that not all sunglasses suit him. What Joe is entirely wrong about, however, is his double standards. Like Lucie said tonight; "If you’re flirting with her behind my back, why can’t I talk to Tommy?"

Why not, indeed...

SHERIF – HE DON'T LIKE IT...

Much like Tommy's attempts to crack on with Amber in front of her partner, Callum, threesome enthusiast Anton tonight announced he'd like to share a bed (and presumably eyebrow grooming tips) with chemist/Kardashian replicant Anna in front of her partner Sherif. Well miffed, Sherif sought advice from the smartest person in the room – Yewande. Indeed, the Dublin-hailing scientist hasn't gone for a hop, she's still there, despite barely featuring in any footage over the last few days.

Yewande, who just seems to be there in an advisory capacity, dispensed the following to Sherif: "If you do want to pursue it (Anna), it is worth talking to him (Anton)."

But what are the chances of Sporty Porche ceasing his quest to have Anna shave his arse instead of his mum?! Slim to none. Although, he hasn't seen the new 'giddle' yet.

TWITTER VERDICT

As ever, Twitter was alight with opinions! Here are some of the more prevalent ones...

TURN ON: Tommy's undying infatuation with (no, not Lucie) Hannah Montana...

tommy singing the climb just made my night #lovelsland — cal ⚣ (@cal_rid) June 6, 2019

My opinion on tommy has completely changed.... he loves Hannah Montana!!! #lovelsland — Meesh (@MicaDicken_) June 6, 2019

Did Tommy just sing The Climb? #lovelsland — Frank (@FrancescaTobin3) June 6, 2019

Tommy n Curtis singing Hannah Montana bloody brilliant! Bit less of the L word after 2 days tho eh boys! #lovelsland — Gill Moore (@Ms_glm) June 6, 2019

Tommy singing “the climb” from Hannah Montana just makes me like him even more #lovelsland — Sharna Davis (@sharnajadee) June 6, 2019

TURN OFF: Joe's incessant lip licking... #itiswhatitis.

Joe licks his lips like a lizard after most sentences #lovelsland ... try unsee that. — Lizzie Gilmartin (@lizgilmarts) June 6, 2019

Joe needs to stop doing that tongue thing cos it’s really cringing me out #lovelsland — Niamh (@xo_niamhviolet) June 6, 2019

Now I’ve seen joe licking his lips every 5 seconds I cannot unsee it #lovelsland — meg (@megsNewsome) June 6, 2019

In short...

No one wants to say it but: JOE is definitely the Eyal of the group #lovelsland — Tanya Gaba (@tanyaKGx) June 6, 2019

LOTS OF LOVE FOR: Yewande, and her chronic lack of airtime.

Me after finally seeing Yewande getting some screen time!! #lovelsland pic.twitter.com/PCLdfehdE6 — Harmonyannescott (@Harmonyannesco1) June 6, 2019

That’s probs all the Yewande airtime we’re gonna get #lovelsland pic.twitter.com/UhLL3fj7JO — Eva (@whatevawears) June 6, 2019

Yewande appearing again will allow me to sleep peacefully tonight #lovelsland — Ethan Altern-Bance (@EthanAAB) June 6, 2019

Has anyone sent out a search party for Callum? Nay.

BIGGEST DEBATE: "Who eats an apple and a banana at the same time?!"

Who eats an apple and a banana at the Same time #lovelsland — Faith Omokhuale (@faith_honour) June 6, 2019

Eating an apple and a banana at the same time? Edgy #lovelsland #Loveisland2019 — Oli Stevens (@whoisolivver) June 6, 2019

Never seen anyone eat double handed fruit before #lovelsland #loveislanduk pic.twitter.com/0S8HkWXdmS — Paul Rudds dad (@WalkingOdesey) June 6, 2019

So why is lucie eating a banana AND an apple at the same time #lovelsland pic.twitter.com/6OhvSh4Lvc — neeka (@neekadhillon) June 6, 2019

And for that long?!

She still eating that apple and banana #lovelsland — PoonamRana (@PoonamRana36) June 6, 2019

OVERALL CONSENSUS: To be honest, and I don't want to be talking myself out of a job here, but it WAS a bit of a snorefest.

Where’s the romance??? Where’s the banter??? THIS IS SO DULL #lovelsland — cherrry (@nic0lecherry) June 6, 2019

Such a boring episode ffs #lovelsland — zenab.s (@zenabs5) June 6, 2019

This constant “laying it on factor 50” patter is awful #lovelsland — lucy (@lucyhowatson) June 6, 2019

Cast of wet wipes this year man can’t wait for some newbies to get chucked in who might have abit about them #lovelsland — Elliot Dye (@Elliot_Dye) June 6, 2019

That was a terrible episode #lovelsland — Doyinmola (@Deebaybz) June 6, 2019

This new girl better come and cause trouble please #lovelsland — El Rèefo (@_El_Reefo_) June 6, 2019

Can we inject this molly character now, I’m bored#lovelsland — Š. (@_SamanthaPls) June 6, 2019

Speaking of Molly-Mae (AKA Lucie Lite), she did indeed arrive, approximately 90 seconds before the episode ended. We didn't even get to hear her voice, rather Tommy reading the following text, inviting him to take the plunge; "I'm waiting for you in the hot tub in the Hideaway."

Let's just say, Joe's true colours are shining through...

TOMORROW NIGHT!!! T'is the first recoupling of the series (yes, already) and, let's face it, Callum is a goner.

