Love Island 2023: What do women mean when they say they are a 'girl's girl' anyway?

Although fans of Love Island have been bracing themselves for a good old-fashioned villain, the female contestants have flipped the script by sticking up for each other

The internet will never run out of interesting little nicknames for women. We’re familiar with the “pick me”s — badly written female characters who would do anything for male approval — and we’ve all heard from the girl who’s “not like other girls” — the likes of Sandra Bullock’s character in Miss Congeniality before she’s ready for the runway. And if you’ve been watching Love Island lately, you’ve definitely overheard someone proclaiming that they’re a “girl’s girl”.