Love Island 2022: When does it start and everything else you need to know

Love Island fans are gearing up for the return of one of the summer’s biggest programming events, with the new series set to start next month.

Just in case you have no idea what Love Island is, it’s a reality TV show which sees a group of singles entering a luxury villa for several weeks in the hopes of finding love and potentially £50,000 pounds in prize money.

When is it kicking off?

No exact start date has been announced yet, but the show’s producers ITV have confirmed it will air in June. A June 6 release date has been heavily rumoured.

Where can I watch it?

Recent series have aired in Ireland on Virgin Media at 9pm on weekday nights and on Sundays.

Who will be hosting it?

Irish television presenter Laura Whitmore is said to be returning to host this year's Love Island series.

More importantly, who will be the narrator?

Her husband, comedian Iain Sterling will also return to comically narrate the programme.

Where will it be filmed?

ITV has also confirmed that this season will be filmed in a villa, at a new location on the Spanish island Mallorca.

Since hitting Irish and UK screens several years ago, the hit reality TV shows has captivated audiences and launched the careers of Irish celebrities Maura Higgins and Greg O’Shea.

Video of the Day

Read More

Any trailer?

A trailer for the upcoming series, which was released last week, said 224 islanders have “slo-mo walked through the famous Love Island villas doors" since the series began.

The animated video featured a caricature last year’s winner Millie Court playing a keyboard by the pool.

It also made fun of the Love Island rival shows Love Is Blind and Too Hot to Handle which were both produced by Netflix.

“This summer love isn’t blind, it’s neon and we can defo handle the heat – we’ve got a fire pit mate,” the trailer joked.

Ahead of the new series, ITV said: " Love Island is the OG of dating shows and after 7 years of matchmaking, marriages and babies - for 8 weeks this summer, we're officially owning love. So stand down all you pretenders - Love Is Ours.”

This is a public service announcement from the OGs of love 😘 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/yjI5SzOBVp — The OGs of love 😎 (@LoveIsland) May 14, 2022

Any rumours about this year’s line-up?

No contestants have been confirmed yet, but several influencers on both sides of the Irish Sea have dropped hints recently that they may be taking part.

Expand Close Eabha O’Donoghue. @eabhaodonoghue / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Eabha O’Donoghue. @eabhaodonoghue

Irish Tiktok star Eabha O’Donoghue, who also has over 22,000 Instagram followers, has been dropping strong hints recently that she will be entering the villa, by sharing a post online saying “28 days to go” alongside palm tree and hushing emojis.

Expand Close Gemma Owens. @gemowen_1 / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Gemma Owens. @gemowen_1

Gemma Owens is perhaps best-known as the daughter of former Liverpool and England striker Michael Owens. The 19-year-old also has her own swimwear brand. It’s rumoured Gemma is to hit poolside in June.

Expand Close Brad McDermott. @bradmcdermott_ / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Brad McDermott. @bradmcdermott_

Influencer Brian McDermott has strong family ties to the programme as his sister Zara previously took part in the series. He’s also rumoured to be entering the villa.