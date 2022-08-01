Love Island 2022: How Davide and Ekin-Su won, plus dodgy jumpsuits and second place jitters

Listen, I'm not gonna lie, I totally thought Gemma and Luca would be in fourth place. In fact, I wrote three different intros for Damiya, Tashandrew, and Ekinde in case one of them won, but nobody factored in this pair being in the final two couples. Neither did Twitter.

Not sure anyone else noticed, but Luca kind of overreacted (again) to last night's Least Compatible Couple vote by his fellow islanders. He even offered an "I'm gonna have some fun tonight" threat, which is all manner of, well, let's leave it to Indiyah's face...

Luca had a face like he'd been slapped with a wet fish while Adam was packing for his and Paige's imminent departure. Not Andrew, though, he was grinning from ear-to-ear at the prospect of Adam and Paige getting to leave together. Or Davide, even though he and Ekin-Su got voted least compatible by ALL their fellow islanders.



Did 'Miss Drama Queen 2022' Ekin-Su have a conniption? Nope, she instead made a toast to the future, and her fellow islanders, reminding everyone that they needed to enjoy their dwindling time. As for why their fellow islanders voted for them? Tactical innit. Did it make a difference? They only went and won the whole thing! I mean, how could they not?

Reasons why Davide and Ekin-Su won

• They brought drama, laughter, and one-on-one bench pressing

• They raised the eye-candy game exponentially

• Their story arc was literally a rollercoaster, what with the whole Jay terrace thing and Davide sampling most of the wares at Casa Amor

• Davide's now legendary one-liners and the way he hacked up a six-pack of rashers before turning it into an apology

• Ekin-Su's ability to big everyone up despite them repeatedly trying to knock her down

• Davide's mammy during last night's Meet The Family episode. All of them crying. Together. It was beautiful.

• Ekin-Su's brother sashaying in, announcing "The new bombshell is here!" Honestly, brunch at their gaff must be an absolute hoot.



As for the rest of tonight's finale?

Firstly, Was it a jumpsuit? Was it a cami with flamenco-inspired bell bottoms? A flowy skort? Was it a bouquet? Whatever it was, the brave choice had A LOT going on.

The rest of the episode went as per: the cringesome Salsa segment with everyone in thongs. Obviously, the only person who managed to nail it was Tasha. If Danica was still in there (again, I'll get over it someday) she would have totally brung it in the batty department.

The rest of tonight's finale was filled with soppy speech writing and the obligatory regaling of said soppy speeches, overuse of the term "literally", tight tuxes, tears, LOTS of sweating, and much style.

The overriding highlight, however, was the relentless montages. One could give out that they were lots of repetition, but some bits of this series were worth repeating. Not just the "LYYYYYIER!" moment, but these two as well...

Fourth Place went to... Tasha and Andrew

Wierdly, after giving them grief solidly for about six weeks straight, Twitter now loves this couple. Even more so since we learned tonight that not only does he swipe away her snots, he also takes out her cochlear implant after she falls asleep.

Sorry, now, but that made me well up. As did the fact that – despite being together since the first episode – their first date was their last date? C'mon producers?!



Third Place went to... Indiyah and Dami

The only thing marring their union was Dami in Casa Amor so let's blame their third place on his "thirsty" behaviour in there. Hey, at least they'll always have being the best parents of the plastic babies this year.



What we'll miss about Love Island 2022

• How excited Tasha gets about just about anything. She's had her detractors but, throughout the last eight weeks, herself and Andrew have proved to be probably the most gleeful individuals in there.

• Ekin-Su being the best big sister in the world.

• Dami's many (many) pivots. One thing remained consistent, however, his ability to be unashamedly upfront – even to Luca.



What we won't miss

• THE SOUND OF SMOOCHING IN MY EARHOLES.

• The term "hunnybuns"

• Luca. Here, he's probably much more sound in person, but his good side didn't quite come across. The word all the islanders are mistaking are "protective" for "possessive". Indiyah saw it, so did Dami.

• How Dami really, properly roots for people when they're kissing. Kinda creepy.



Overall Vibe

