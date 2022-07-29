Love Island 2022 finale: Everything you need to know

The Love Island finale is nigh. Will Wexford man Demi win with new love Indiyah? Find out on Monday night on Virgin Media Two

The Love Island finale is set to air this bank holiday weekend as fans cast their vote on who they think the winning couple should be.

The ITV2 dating series has engrossed fans and divided opinion over the last few weeks as a host of singletons attempted to find love.

Relationships have blossomed and tears have been shed in what was an explosive eighth season. It also saw the return of series four bombshell Adam Collard along with the usual Casa Amor antics.

After weeks of recoupling's, friendships and romance, the islanders have just days to make the most of Villa life before they get back into the real world. Here’s everything you need to know about the finale.

When is the Love Island final?

This year’s series will draw to a close this Monday Bank Holiday, August 1.

Where can I watch it?

Laura Whitmore will host the final live from the iconic Majorcan villa from 9pm on ITV2 and Virgin Media Two. Fans can also stream the final on Virgin Media Player.

Read More

How many couples are in the final?

Many people have entered the Villa this season but just four couples will make it to the final.

The remaining couples include Ekin-Su and Davide, Luca and Gemma, Andrew and Tasha, Dami and Indiyah and Adam and Paige.

What will the final episode entail?

On the night, Laura Whitmore will interview all the finalists before revealing which couple will walk away with the £50,000 cash prize.

The couple must then decide whether they will share the prize or whether or not one person will keep it for themselves.

Video of the Day

There is usually a live audience on the night including the islander’s family and friends and fans of the show.

Who are favourites to win Love Island 2022?

It seems this year’s fan favourites to take the winning title are Ekin-Su and Davide.

The couple have had their ups and downs throughout the series, including a few explosive arguments, and have been compared to an “old married couple” but they now appear closer than ever.