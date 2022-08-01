Love Island 2022: Ekin-Su and Davide crowned winners

Ekin-Su and Davide watching their fellow Islanders declare their love for one another in tonight's final. Photo: ITV

Ekin-Su and Davide have been crowned winners of Love Island 2022 beating Gemma and Luca into second place.

The Turkish actress from Essex and the Italian business owner, both aged 27, won over viewers with their fiery but passionate relationship that spanned most of the series.

Both Ekin-Su and Davide arrived in the Love Island villa early on in the series as bombshell contestants and despite an initial attraction suffered a rocky relationship at first, with Davide once branding her a “liar”.

However, they later became inseparable and dubbed themselves the “Italian snack” and “Turkish delight”, eventually professing their love for each other.

The live final saw four couples – Ekin-Su Culculoglu and Davide Sanclimenti, Gemma Owen and Luca Bish, Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page, and Indiyah Polack and Dami Hope – compete for the title and the £50,000 prize.

In a twist, producers this year scrapped the option for one of the winning couple to steal all of the prize money for themselves.

Irish contestant Dami - a 26-year-old microbiologist from New Ross, Co Wexford, but living in Dublin – and Indiyah finished third.

Dami told host Laura Whitmore the experience of being on Love Island felt “like a movie”.

Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page came in fourth place.

Speaking to Whitmore, Andrew said: “My goal was never to make it to the final, it was to find a girl like Tasha.”

Tasha said the “next step” in their relationship would be moving in together in London.

Before the winners were crowned, the boys donned tuxedos for a summer ball and waited for their partners to make an entrance.

Luca told Gemma “You look unreal” as she walked onto the terrace while Ekin-Su arrival in a satin pink ball gown prompted her Italian partner Davide to exclaim that she looked “beautiful”.

The couples then took turns reading their declarations of love to each other.

Dami had to pause and compose himself before reading his vow to Indiyah while during Gemma’s vow to Luca she professed her love for him and said she “can’t wait to start a new chapter”.

Ekin-Su admitted it had been “one hell of a ride” with Davide but added: “They say Rome wasn’t built in a day and neither were we” before saying they were “soul mates”.

Dami brushed back tears as he declared his undying love for Indiyah.

“Indiyah, never in my whole life did I expect to come here and meet someone like you. I’m so grateful to you for even allowing me to get this close. I knew you’d be the one I ended up with. All roads lead to Indiyah.

"We’ve come a long way with little bumps in the road, a flat tyre. At one point we had to stop at the side but I think after all we picked up a whole new set of wheels and we’ve been riding into the sunset ever since.

"Sometimes you caught me staring into space and asking what’s on my mind and most times it’s just me imagining glimpses of the future with you. I’m so excited to get out with you and do everything we’ve spoken about.

“So basically summer, autumn, winter and spring I can’t wait to spend each season with you. I know we agreed ‘may the best heartbreaker win’ but it’s safe to say we’re both leaving as winners and if I had to do this experience a thousand times over I would still choose you, always. I love you.”

Whitmore welcomed viewers to the live final of the 2022 series and confirmed the winning couple will not have to choose whether to split or steal the prize money of £50,000, as in previous years.

She said: “After eight hot weeks and 36 amazing islanders looking for love, only four couples remain. There have been blow dries, bombshells and bed-hopping galore. But who will be crowned winners of Love Island 2022? The winning couple will split a huge £50,000 and this year we are not even asking them to choose between love and money.”

The “voice” of Love Island Iain Stirling has said it is “bitter sweet” as the eighth series comes to an end tonight.

The 34-year-old Scottish comedian and TV star, who is married to Whitmore, has narrated the ITV2 show since 2015. Whitmore has hosted it since 2020.

He told Good Morning Britain: “I think it is bitter sweet from contestant up to, you know, executive producer and everyone in-between, it is that thing of it’s two months, it’s every day. We’ve had such a nice time. We’re all probably ready to go home.

“But we’re very excited for the final and also there’s that horrible feeling of then it’s over? And what do you do? What do you do with your evenings?”