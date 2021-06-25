Love Island 2021: Meet the contestants set to find love in the villa 

The popular ITV2 reality show, which sees young, single people couple up in a villa in the hopes of finding true love, returns on June 28 at 9pm.

This year’s series sees Laura Whitmore return as host and it will be the first time the ITV programme has aired since last year’s summer series was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Meet the contestants:

Sharon Gaffka, 25, from Oxford, is an operations lead for the Department for Transport, and joins the new crop of contestants for the ITV2 series when it airs on June 28.

Asked why she wanted to take part in Love Island, the beauty queen said: “It’s been a bit of a running joke between my friendship group for a while that I should apply, probably because I’m the most outrageous one out of the group.

“But also because of Covid and the lockdown, I’m the only single one in my friendship group. They’re either married or planning on getting married. I don’t want to be the only one in the group chat that is single anymore!”

Talking about her job, she explained she has been a civil servant since the age of 18.

She added: “I’ve worked in lots of different departments. I’ve been doing Brexit policy for the last year, I did a stint during the coronavirus pandemic in the Department of Health so I was helping deliver testing kits and managing the operations. It’s been an intense year!”

Gaffka said she tends to date people taller than herself and added: “I’m quite an intellectual person so I want someone who can kind of match that.”

The second contestant announced, 24-year-old Aaron Francis from London, is a luxury events host.

Talking about his job, including ‘working at royal weddings’, Francis said: “Yeah, Eugenie and Beatrice’s over the summer. I hosted and chatted. It was nice and intimate. Everyone’s chill. In my job you meet a lot of famous people… unless you’re Beyonce, I’m not really interested.”

He said he was looking for someone “passionate about what they are doing”.

He explained: “I don’t like when people are doing a job just to make money and then they kind of just live for the weekend. Especially because I work on the weekends.”

Nando’s waitress Liberty Poole, 22, from Birmingham, who is also a marketing student, described herself as a “girls’ girl”.

Asked if she had seen any awkward dates while working at Nando’s, she said: “I’ve had people try and rinse me for a date at Nando’s, get the discount and stuff.

“But I’ve never had a date in one. I’ve had a few things happen at work. I’ve had a napkin shaped as a rose given to me which was cute, that was when I first started working there, and then I’ve been proposed to.

“It was a bit unexpected! He was on his own, he’d come into the restaurant every week and he got down on one knee and was like: ‘Will you marry me?’ But in his hand, it was a charity support badge not a diamond ring or nothing. So I was thinking, that’s one way of saying I’m a charity case when it comes to love!”

A contestant with a physical disability is among the newly-announced Love Island line-up.

Hugo Hammond, 24, a PE teacher from Hampshire, was born with clubfoot and previously played cricket for the England Physical Disability team.

Speaking about his cricket career, he said: “I’ve actually played cricket for England PD (Physical Disability). I’ve been to Bangladesh, Dubai, I’ve been everywhere to play cricket.

“I was born with clubfoot. I had lots of operations when I was a kid. You can only really tell when I walk barefoot. I’ve got a really short achilles heel. I walk slightly on my tip toes”.

He said of his job: “I teach secondary school PE. Absolutely love my job. I love all my sports. It’s great to be able to pass on that enthusiasm to be physically active to the younger generation and hopefully they feel the same about me teaching them.”

Model Shannon Singh said being in the dating series was a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity”.

Singh, 22, from Fife, explained: “I used to be a glamour model when I was 18/19. I loved those days, I’ve got nothing to be ashamed of, they were my glory days. Now I’m more on Instagram/ YouTube. I’ve done a bit of commercial modelling. I can DJ as well.”

They are joined by Jake Cornish, a 24-year old water engineer from Weston-super-Mare, who said his celebrity crush is reality TV star Billie Faiers.

He explained: “She is my dream woman. I think for a laugh once with the boys, I messaged her. I can’t remember what I messaged her. She’s a lady, she’s just lush”.

Fashion blogger Kaz Kamwi, 26, from Essex, said she wants to take part in Love Island because she’s “ready to be in a relationship”.

Introducing the twenty-six year old labourer from Northumberland.

Describing himself as easy going and laid back, he’s the first person his friends go to if they have any problems.

He has never been on a blind date, he says he is most excited about the socialising.

Introducing the twenty-five year old financial services marketing executive from Bicester.

Trying to avoid any more “sitautionships” Chloe is looking for someone who is as loud and outgoing as she is as she could never be with someone who is quiet.

Chloe played football for Oxford from eight to 14 and she likes to be active, although she can’t do “keepy uppies” anymore.

Introducing the twenty-two year old semi-professional footballer from Essex.

Toby has never been in a relationship and is looking forward to “seeing unreal girls”.

A self-described optimistic and responsible guy, Toby says he is not a sore loser, but he likes to win.

Introducing the twenty-six year old lettings manager from Devon.

Faye loves her work and tries to make it as “Selling Sunset” as possible. She describes herself as loud and authentic.

She’s looking for someone who will make her laugh, but can also take her banter and terrible flirting skills.

She is going to miss her mum and dad when in the villa, her dad is her best friend and she talks to him four times a day.