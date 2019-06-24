That's right, folks; after 19 episodes, Yewande has left the show.

Love Island 2019: Yewande departs The Villa, while Maura schools two nations about being a gentleman

She was going to walk due to the Danny and Arabella scenario, but opted to remain because, if she left, "Danny's won." Instead, she stayed – only for Danny to officially choose Arabella over her in the most public fashion thanks to tonight's "shock recoupling."

But first, to Tom's almighty f*** up. WHAT. A. MUPPET.

In case you missed it for whatever reason, 29-year-old Tom decided to celebrate Maura asking him to spend the night with her in The Hideaway by showing his male cohorts his single lucky condom, before saying – in all seriousness – "It'll be interesting to see if she's all mouth or not."

Then, when she asked him what he'd just said, he repeated it – verbatim. Because he saw absolutely nothing wrong with it.

Well. To say Maura went off on one is an understatement. And it was a stunning television.

When Tom attempted to tell her there had been a "miscommunication", Maura went in for the kill; “What do you mean miscommunication? You said what you said!"

It unfolded thusly...

Tom: *silence* BUH... UUHH.. UUUG

Maura: “BUH... UUHH.. UUUG?! Are you sayin' you didn’t say dat?”

Tom: “I repeated what they asked me.”

Maura: “You said it Tom!”

Tom: "They asked me a question."

Maura: “Maybe you should have been a gentleman. You shouldn’t have said dat about me.”

Tom: “I didn’t say it.”

Maura: "You did! Don' lie to my face. I don’t want to speak to you."

Yep, so condom-wielding 29-year-old Tom tried pinning the blame on his mates – before trying to convince Maura he didn't utter what he clearly uttered.

You know you've gone to a pretty bleak place when Anton has been sent to embody the voice of reason. Trying to placate Maura, the Scot said; “I think he was just trying to play up to the boys a bit. I know that might be unattractive to you but he didn’t mean it in a malicious way.”

Maura responded; “I just think that's completely wrong. I’m so glad I came down because he is the last person I want to spend the night with. That’s the truth.”

Did Anton offer his shoulder to cry on in the privacy of The Bunk-Up Bunker? Sadly, no.

Still, on the upside, we got treated to this...

"SHOCK" RECOUPLING

After Maura "GOT A TEXT" regarding tonight's recoupling, Danny hightailed it to The Beach Hut to say; “I’ve got to make a decision and I’m confused (no you're not). I’m not fully sure what I need to do (yes you are). Someone has to leave tonight (Yewande). At the very least I have to disappoint one girl (Yewande) because they both want me to couple up with them."

Ugh.

RECOUPLING CONDENSED

Tommy chose... Molly-Mae

Curtis chose... Amy

Michael chose... Amber

Tom chose... Maura (lucky her)

Jordan chose... Anna

Anton chose... Lucie (yes, he's coupled up with the first islander he ever pursued – it's come full circle, and still no action for Anton)

Danny chose... surprise, surprise – Arabella

TONIGHT'S TAKEAWAYS

• Maura schooling Tom and Yewande saying her final farewell to Danny ("What goes around comes around. Have a nice life!") book-ended some pretty compelling TV.

If that doesn't prove Ireland should have its own Love Island I don't know what will.

• Molly-Mae hugging Maura and saying “You’re everything I want to be!” was a beautiful thing.

• Maura going down to the bedroom to earwig on the boy's conversation only to overhear that they STILL didn't get it...

• Again, there was precious little of Amy and Curtis on tonight's show, and we're still OK with that.

• Danny opening up his "the girl I'd like to couple up with..." speech with "she's very intelligent" and then proceeding to choose the model over the scientist was the final knife in the back.

• Upon leaving, Yewande said, "a heart broken is a heart that was once loved..."

You will find that love, Yewande, because YOU ARE A QUEEN.

Speaking of her time in the Villa, the Dublin scientist surmised; "I learnt so much about myself. I made amazing friends and I wouldn’t change anything.

"The biggest thing I learnt about myself was that I can open up romantically and I can show a little bit of affection, which is something I struggled with in the past... I didn’t know I would meet such amazing people and I didn’t realise I would fall in love with such amazing people and I have, which is amazing."

OVERALL VIBE...

This is one of the more benign tweets. To say Twitter is unhappy is an understatement. It's F***IN' RAAAGIN' Yewande went home.

TOMMOOOOROW NIIIIIIGHT...

Amber and Anna did not come to play...

