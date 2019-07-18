Oh, Amber... It's safe to say you've won this round, but will you be the winner in the long run?

Love Island 2019: Is it all over for Greg already as Michael almost consumes Amber whole during 'Powertools' challenge?!

At this point in time, it remains to be seen. In short, though, Mike barrelling across the Villa, merrily swigging on his glass of vino, wearing a denim jacket as a shirt, and generally being the epicentre of his own inflated ego, is not someone you want to win with.

He merrily sent Greg packing, before announcing: "The situation that I am in now has given me time to clarify a few things in my head.

"It’s given me time to think and realise ‘I do like Amber’. I can only apologise about how I was over the last few weeks (?!??!).

I’m just letting you know that I do still like you.”

Cool.

Getting down to the nub of it ("You've acted like a d*ck"), Amber got to the nitty-gritty, saying: "Would you still have done this if she [Joanna] was still here?”

To which he replied: “Yes. I would have to have this conversation. I knew that I still liked you. I just kept denying it to myself.”

Pictured: Greg O'Shea.

In the Beach Hut, Amber burbled: “I actually cannot believe what is happening! I cannot believe Michael of all people, pushed his pride to the side and said how he really felt.”

D'you know the other name for that is? Pigheaded. Deluded? Um, PIGHEADED?! Not to mention FICKLE AF??? He's got the eyes on the prize, missus.

Michael: “when I say something I mean it” Thought he was saying he would never go back there and that he found everything he wanted in Joanna. #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/p7hUwfqibA — Megan (@megaanmcn_) July 18, 2019

OVIE GOT A 'TASTE OF INDIA'

Perched on the most private point in the joint (the Terrace), India said: "It’s nice to come in here and feel like you get on with someone. Obviously, you’re lovely to look at but I know that if I need someone to talk to about anything, you’re the person I feel on a level with. We’re on the same page."

India Reynolds

They then banged on about it being a full moon eclipse (really?!) before spouting some simpering "full moon" wishes and then wearing the faces off each other. There was a very cute moment, however, when Ovie announced he couldn't take compliments. Naaaawwww. Classic Ovie.

#POWERTOOLS

Poor Anton. He JUST got back from the hospital from whatever mystery (dehydration-related) illness he was suffering from and, not only did he have to pop out of a skip, he then had to strip, knock down a wall, and then carry Belle across some sticky "concrete", before swinging himself from Miley's wrecking ball.

Incidentally; yes, raging Hannah Montana fan, Tommy, was in seventh heaven on the aforementioned ball. He did, however, nearly lamp Molly in the concrete after throwing her over his shoulder.

Ovie Soko - Love Island

Both Michael and Greg chose to pop out of a skip for Amber, and while Greg was "respectful" to "the lady that she is", Michael was more interested in exerting his dominance by literally chewing the face off her. Like, CHEWING.

As for the winner? It was obviously Ovie because he proper went headfirst through the wall, AND he decided to go for a wander with India in a wheelbarrow just because, well, he's Ovie.

TONIGHT’S TAKEAWAYS

• "If Joanna was here, this wouldn't be happening" Like Anna or not, she does speak the truth.

• "Michael lolling about on the kitchen like a dying swan the morning after he decided to update Amber with his feelings (at that particular moment)... CHALDISH.

• Greg saying: "I just think it's a little convenient" was EVERYTHING. We're ALL "rooting for team Greg".

• Am I still the only person out there willing to give Chris a whirl on my wrecking ball? I think not.

• "MIKE!"

OVERALL VIBE...

“I THINK YOU SHOULD CHOOSE GREG” YESS MAURA #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/JH2RsW0fwZ — birthday girlll X :･ﾟ (@seunn_x) July 18, 2019

TOMORROOOW NIIIIIGHTAAAAAH...

Everything Amber is saying seems to be a caveat to saving Michael... While my cynical head says "She'll choose 'Mike'", my heart is screaming 'AH JAYSIS, DON'T SEND GREG HOME ALREADY?!!!"

if this complete gentlemen doesn't get picked and micheal does i will riot #loveisland pic.twitter.com/R506qYh1xD — lia (@osliaaa) July 18, 2019

Love Island continues on Virgin Media Two and ITV2.

Love Island host Caroline Flack (Matt Crossick/PA)

