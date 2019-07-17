It's always nice and proper to welcome a convert, so here's to Today FM DJ Dermot Whelan.

LOVE ISLAND 2019: Greg has 'the luck of the Irish' says Amber (Michael thinks otherwise), Chris gets 'Ovie'd', and Anton's AWOL

He announced he binge-watched Love Island for the first time yesterday and now there's a vested interest – the shared Limerick connection. So, in a bid to hail more fledgling recruits, know it's entirely normal to feel this...

me: I HATE #LoveIsland, boring and superficial show



also me, every night at 9pm: pic.twitter.com/QhLUVsJblX — ▪︎ (@halalbangtwice) July 17, 2019

Speaking of which, isn't Greg only lovely... definitely worth the wait. THOSE EYES. For the past two nights we've been hanging for something more than a cúpla focal from Limerick's finest and, tonight, we got a full-blown conversation between him and everybody's favourite, Amber. Once they collectively managed to negotiate opening the glass door to the Hideaway terrace, Greg was at pains to bring a much-needed glimmer to the girl's eye, especially in light of recent events with this "Mike" fellah.

Pictured: Greg O'Shea.

PLANET ANTON

But first, this PSA to Anton fans. There was ZERO Anton on tonight's show. I repeat, ZERO Anton. That will either entice you to watch on Player or have you bawling in dismay. Or you could be entirely indifferent.

Having done an entire 360 in my opinion of him (that being, "don't like him... actually, he's the underrated star of the show... Nah, really don't like him"). I'm trying to cultivate a form of obliviousness when it comes to Anton's antics as, well, there's less than two weeks left to the finale and I need to conserve dwindling energy after FORTY NIGHTS devoted to reviewing this show.

Rant over. Why wasn't he on tonight's show? He left the Villa as he was poorly. I'm sure he's grand, probably just dehydrated from the cumulative effects of sun exposure and the flood of tears at the mere prospect of Michael's departure.

Moving on... Did Amber enjoy her flirty date with our Greg? That would be a firm yes. She even went so far as to say: "I’m telling you now, I haven’t liked one boy that has come in. That boy has got the luck of the Irish!"

Feeling the heat: Maura Higgins from Co Longford has appeared on this year’s ‘Love Island’

INDIA IS IN DEMAND

Well, bound to happen, innit. Harley probably has a heart of gold, but Ovie (and most of Twitter, as it happens) just aren't feeling it. Ergo, he's also got his eye on India, meaning poor Chris is bound to be shunted aside.

Tonight, Chris – who, you might recall was India's choice of date last night, and also has the ability to rock a floral kimono (clearly works for me, anyway) – had to endure the sight of his favourite "puppeteering" "dentist" bouncing around on Ovie's shoulders in the pool. To quote Chris, he was "being Ovie'd." With most female viewers exclaiming "Oh my Ovie-aries!" (apologies) whenever the man's onscreen, is it any wonder?

Harley Brash

THREE MORE NEWBIE DATES!

Now that Harley, India and Greg are officially in the Villa, they were permitted one more date each... can you guess who's going to hook up with who? INDEEDIN' Greg did ask Maura, leaving UK tweeters requiring subtitles. Us Oirish talk fahster when we're in each udder's company, don'tcha know!

When Maura and Gregg see each other #loveisland pic.twitter.com/SqmXRg3537 — Aron (@AFCsince81) July 17, 2019

India obviously picked Ovie, and Harley picked, wait for it, Michael (or 'Mike' as Greg likes to call him). Bless her. Never going to happen, darling.

Maura and Greg were the only two people on their date who actually ate their breakfast. Then Maura swiped another pastry off Michael and Harley, which struck a chord with Irish viewers (me). Then Michael made retching noises, which was not cool... Not cool at all. On a lot of levels.

Every Irish person ever at a hotel buffet in the morning #LoveIsland #Maura pic.twitter.com/LzOCjPswr5 — LennyTodayFM (@MarkLennyskillz) July 17, 2019

TONIGHT’S TAKEAWAYS

• Belle checking her lipstick when Greg walked in... When the cat's (possibly) away and dehydrated.

• ITV felt compelled to deploy a sex warning before the show, but I don't recall Virgin Media announcing anything...

• Curtis talking about grinding... and saying "naaaawwwgggghhhty giiiirrrrl"... while wearing golfing socks... ew, eW, EWWWWWW

• Twitter, it's 'Greg' not 'Gregg'. Despite Michael's quip, Greg does not bring "the sausage rolls"

• Michael wondering if Joanna will be waiting for him...

Ahh Michael good luck getting Joanna back luv x #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/XToJlRBae1 — livingwithlish (@livingwithlish) July 17, 2019

• Michael now blaming Joanna for "being standoffish" as a reason to get back with "standoffish" Amber gives me the blind rage.

OVERALL VIBE...

"It's gonna be awkward for Greg this..." We'll see, Mike. We'll see...

Michael has actual balls of steel thinking he can drag himself up from the depths of Mordor because he can smell the 50k, Greg needs to drop kick him over the infinity pool. #LoveIsland — Fionnuala (@FionnualaJay) July 17, 2019

TOMORROOOW NIIIIIGHTAAAAAH...

Ovie-aries across the land will be thrilled to see the basketballer get some India action... and we're seriously hoping Amber sees sense.

Love Island continues on Virgin Media Two and ITV2.

