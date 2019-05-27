A scientist from Dublin is among the girls hoping to find love in the new series of Love Island.

Love Island 2019: Dublin scientist and DWTS pro Curtis Pritchard among contestants coupling up in Majorca

Yewande Biala, a 23-year-old scientist from Dublin, will join four other female contestants at the Love Island villa as Caroline Flack welcomes a new crop of contestants on the hit ITV2/Virgin Media Two show.

"I'm a scientist, which is a unique job. I think people may be surprised," she said ahead of the show, "Every time I say that I'm a scientst, people are shocked.

"I think there are loads of intelligent people on reality television. Last year we had Dr Alex and the year before we had Camilla Thurlow in the villa."

She describes herself as "easy to get along with", "funny", and "caring" but added, "But I talk took much, I never stop talking and it gets me in trouble sometimes. I'm a tad dramatic and I can be lazy."

Regarding dating, Yewande said, "I don’t think I’ve ever had a good date. All of my dates have been terrible. There was a guy that I met on Tinder once who took me for drinks. I was a bit worried because I met him online and thought he might be a bit strange, let’s just say my suspicions were right…"

Irish fans will also likely be familiar with Curtis Pritchard, the dance pro who partnered Holly Carpenter briefly for this year's Dancing with the Stars on RTE.

Pritchard, 23, and his brother AJ, 24, who has been on BBC One's Strictly since 2016, made headlines at the end of last year after they were attacked in a Cheshire nightclub.

Following the attack, Curtis needed knee surgery, while AJ was left with bruising to his face, arms, body and legs.

The Latin and Ballroom star said he was not a dating expert, explaining he's only been on "less than 10 dates, maybe five".

He said: "I have lived a very sheltered life because of my dancing, I've not done a lot of going out partying, going on dates because I haven't had time to.

"Being truthful I've probably been on less than 10 dates, maybe five dates. I have never met anyone online, I've never used a dating app. I've met everyone in person, which I think is better. All of this meeting people on social media and apps is fake.

"People portray their life how they want it to be and it isn't how they truly are. I like to meet people in real life."

He will be among seven boys kicking off the series.

The other girls joining Dublin hopeful Yewande are a pharmacist, beauty therapist, surfer, and air hostess.

Lucie Donlan, 21, is a surfer from Newquay and fellow 21-year-old, Amber Gill, hails from Newcastle and works as a beauty therapist.

Amy Hart, 26, from Worthing in Sussex, works as an air hostess and cabin crew manager.

The oldest of the girls, Anna Vakili, is a 28-year-old pharmacist from London.

She said: "I'm difficult to handle, I'm a drama queen and I overreact. I'm clumsy and I'm a messy eater. I spill my drinks all the time.

"I'm stubborn as well, if I'm in a mood then it's really hard to get me out of the mood."

The girls will enter the villa along with seven boys for the new series which kicks off on ITV2 and Virgin Media Two on June 3 at 9pm. Love Island: Aftersun returns the following Sunday.

As well as Curtis, the male line-up includes the younger brother of boxer Tyson Fury.

Twenty-year-old Tommy, who is also a boxer, is one of the 12 names hoping to find love.

Hailing from Manchester, Tommy, who fights as a light-heavyweight boxer, said when asked about his claim to fame, that he is his "own man".

He said: "It's (my claim to fame) probably my brother, Tyson, but I'm my own man and I've said it throughout my whole boxing career. I don't want to be labelled as his little brother, I'm my own man and I'm doing the best that I can do in life and that's all I'm setting out to achieve."

Asked how he rated himself, he says he's a "solid eight" and named singer Ariana Grande as his celebrity crush.

The sports star also said he is a "loyal guy down to the roots".

He said: "I've had a wandering eye before but I addressed that straight away. I've never cheated and I never will cheat. I'm a loyal guy down to the roots."

The other five male contestants hoping to find their soul mate include 22-year-old Joe Garratt, who is a catering company owner from south-east London, and and gym owner Anton Danyluk, 24, from Scotland.

The remaining three male Islanders are: firefighter Michael Griffiths, 27, from Liverpool, chef and semi-professional rugby player Sherif Lanre, 20, who is from London and lastly, aircraft engineer Callum Macleod, 28, from South Wales.

Love Island returns on June 3 and airs on ITV2 and Virgin Media Two at 9pm.

Additional reporting by PA.

