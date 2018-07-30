Love Island 2018 winners - no surprise as favourites Jack and Dani bag £50,000 prize

After eight weeks of couplings, recouplings, dumpings, 'doing bits', and dating drama the Love Island winners have been crowned with favourites Jack and Dani walking away into the Majorcan sunset with the £50,000 prize - and each other.

"I'm speechless," said Dani, as Jack added, "I don't know what to say!"

The couple then had to choose an envelope each (one containing the £50,000 prize and the other containing nothing) and the 'winner' had the option of keeping the money or splitting with their partner. Of course they chose to split the prize when Jack won the prize.

The four final couples tried to prove their love was the strongest on the final of the ITV show - Wes Nelson (20) and Megan Barton Hanson (24), Jack Fincham (26) and Dani Dyer (22), Paul Knop (31) and Laura Anderson (29), and Josh Denzel (27) and Kazimir Crossley (23).

The public had been voting for their favourite couple for the past 24 hours and the winners were announced in a live show from the villa, hosted by Caroline Flack.

There was little surprise when pen salesman Jack and actress Dani (daughter of Danny Dyer) were announced the winners as they were the only couple who had been coupled up together from day one. The runners up on the show were the most recent coupling, Laura and Paul, who have yet to declare they actually love each other, while Kaz and Josh came third, and Megan and Wes came fourth.

Prior to the big announcement, Laura, who had been on the show since the beginning said, “No matter what happens I already feel like I’ve won just being in the final with the couples that I’ve got around me, the friends that I’ve got around me, and meeting Paul’s just like the cherry on top of the cake.”

Wes, who had started out coupled up with Laura, but faced the final with Megan, said, “I didn’t even realise how much this would mean to me until I got here. This has been the best summer ever. This has been the best experience ever. And I’ve met the best girl ever. It’s just been one bundle of the best.”

Jack, who along with Dani had been favourites from the start, was also thrilled to have made it to the final.

“I just sell stationery. Loads of pens, any type you want. And I’m actually in the Love Island 2018 final. What?” he said.

On their last day the couples prepared for the Love Island ball with a lesson in salsa. Some took to it better than others (Wes demomnstrated some amazing snake hips, Megan not so much).

“I’ve finally got a boyfriend who fancies me, if there’s anything I don’t want to do in front of him, it’s attempt to dance," she said.

Dani was also a bit bemused by Jack's efforts, “Jack…not the strongest of dancers bless him. I just think he struggles to pick his feet up. Everything just sinks to the ground and he just moves a little bit like a dad.”

Following the salsa dancing, the girls went off to choose their evening dresses. On their return they attended the Summer Ball and each of the individuals made their declarations of love for their partners, prompting tears from, well, most of them.

Brace yourselves to relive the emotion...

“Wes I’ve never felt this way about someone before," said Megan. "I love waking up to you every single day and I can’t help but fall more and more in love with you. You love me for me and that’s a really special feeling. The moment you told me you loved me on the terrace was the highlight of my time on Love Island.”

Wes replied, "It’s been amazing to see you grow as a person, I’m so excited to see what our future holds. What I can definitely promise you is that I’m madly in love with you and I’m falling even deeper every day.”

Elsewhere, Dani told Jack, “Jack, when I first entered the villa eight weeks ago, I never imagined that in a million years I would have met someone as special as you. From our first date together on the beach, to our trip in a hot air balloon, we have already made so many special memories, and I can’t wait for even more. I have had the Summer of my life in here and I owe so much of that to you Jack.”

Jack struggled to hold it together with his speech, “You are everything that I’ve ever wanted in a girl. Getting to know you and fall in love with you has been one of the most wonderful things to ever happen in my life. Firstly, you are an absolute sort. You are so caring and selfless, you have such a beautiful smile…when I see you happy, it makes me feel a way that I’ve never felt about someone before.”

Laura had arguably the most tumultuous journey as she was dumped by both Wes and New Jack. She told Paul, "Paul, I just want to start by saying thank you for being you. Having been in the villa since day one, it’s fair to say I’ve had an emotional ride in here. Finally it felt like someone for me had walked through the door and after being given the chance to get to know you, I truly fancy you more and more each day.”

Paul replied, "Walking through the villa doors, I was intrigued to find out who Laura really is. I look at you and know I’m only touching the surface and yet to discover an endless list of incredible things about you.”

Kaz told Josh, “Josh let me start by saying I wouldn’t have had my Love Island experience any other way. I’m so grateful that you took a risk and took me back into the villa. I hope I’ve proved to you that it has all been worth it. You’ve become my best friend as well as my boyfriend.”

Josh was particularly romantic, “Everytime you walk down the stairs into the bedroom at night, my eyes nearly fall out of my head. You carry yourself with so much class and grace.”

