Louis Walsh has given his backing to Irish X Factor contestant Brendan Murray and said he can "totally" make it all the way to the live shows.

Louis Walsh backing Brendan Murray on X Factor - but says he needs to be careful with song choice

Galway singer Brendan (21) has impressed the judges since his very first audition and is now through to the judges' houses part of the competition.

Although Louis is not a judge on the series any more, he previously managed Brendan in the boyband Hometown and knows he has what it takes.

"Brendan has a really nice voice and he's a really nice guy. He's got an amazing voice," he said.

Brendan is no stranger to performing in front of huge audiences, having represented Ireland at the Eurovision last year.

However, Louis said he should be careful in the selection of songs he chooses to perform for the judges.

In his first audition, Simon Cowell raised his hand and stopped him after only a few seconds as he disliked the song he was singing.

"They were trying to help him," Louis told the Herald.

"Most people on these shows don't sing the right songs. They always sing songs that are too big for them.

"Brendan has a very unique voice. That's why I picked him for Eurovision."

Brendan received a standing ovation after his most recent audition in which he sang REM's Everybody Hurts.

Cowell said: "You don't know how good you are."

Judge Louis Tomlinson gave him the golden buzzer, sending him straight through to the judges' houses.

Louis is now looking ahead to the new series of Ireland's Got Talent. Applications for series two are currently open until Saturday at virginmedia- television.ie/IGT.

Herald