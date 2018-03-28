There may be a whole new crop of acts on next year's Ireland's Got Talent, but some familiar faces look set to be returning.

Louis, Michelle and Jason all set for Ireland's Got Talent series two, but Denise Van Outen's future still up in air

The Herald has learned that Louis Walsh, Jason Byrne and Michelle Visage are all ready and willing to return to the judging panel for the second series of the TV3 show.

Fourth judge Denise Van Outen's future on the show remains up in the air. "All the judges had a great time. You can't have Ireland's Got Talent without Louis," a source said.

"Michelle Visage has always loved Ireland, she adored being on the show, and will be on the first plane back to Dublin if they want her back next year. "Jason is also hoping he will be back in action for the second series.

"It's not known whether Denise will be coming back or not but it's looking pretty good. She had a ball. "It just depends if she has any other projects that take over between now and the next series."

Pop guru Louis served as head judge and had expressed an interest in doing an Irish version of the Got Talent franchise long before it found its way onto TV3. He personally recruited American singer and RuPaul's Drag Race star Michelle Visage onto the show, convincing producers that she should be part of the panel.

The show was a ratings success, averaging 350,000 viewers over the course of the series.

Saturday's final saw 31-member strong dance troupe RDC crowned the first-ever winners of the show. They received a cash prize of €50,000 and will also be given their own one-off special on TV3, to be aired at a later date.

Other performers in the final included Galway rapper Aaron J Hart, Cabra singing sensation Linda McLoughlin and wildcard acts Matt Dodd and Zacc Milne. Louis said that the show will return next year and it will be "bigger and better than ever" as he urged viewers to get involved.

Speaking at the final, he said: "This is the new Ireland we're seeing on stage." "Everybody on that stage tonight is incredible."

Many were surprised at the elimination of grandmother Evelyn Williams (81) during the show's semi-finals. The Tallaght woman was thought to be an early contender for the crown after her powerful audition. "I'm not sour. The ones that got through were young people. You have to let them have their chance too," she said.

