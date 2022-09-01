Lord of the Dance Michael Flatley leads the line-up as Late Late Show returns for new season

Michael Flatley at the Irish premiere of his film Blackbird at the Lighthouse Cinema, Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy

Michael Flatley, Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, Pat Spillane, Tolü Mackay are among the guests this Friday night as The Late Late Show returns for a new season.

The Lord of the Dance, whose debut thriller Blackbird hits cinemas this Friday, will be joining Ryan Tubridy on the couch as he returns for his 14th year in the hot seat of the world’s longest-running chat show from 9.35pm.

He will be talking about the spy thriller he wrote, directed and starred in, and how his mother encouraged him to pursue acting.

Turkish-British Love Island winner Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu will also be in studio, talking about her experience in this year's villa, and, intriguingly, how she found herself representing Ireland at an international beauty contest.

GAA pundit Pat Spillane has called it a day as a Sunday Game analyst after 30 years and will tell Ryan about the decision and what he plans to do next, as well as the emotional tribute to his father that captured the hearts of the country.

Among the other treats in store, singer Tolü Mackay will also perform with the RTÉ Concert Orchestra.

“I am absolutely delighted to be back in the hot seat this Friday night and we are back with a bang! Friday night promises a great, fun and fascinating array of guests,” Tubridy said.

"Where else would you want to be? Put the kettle on, or pour yourself a glass. It's Friday, it's The Late Late Show and we’re open for business!”