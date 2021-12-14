Love Island star Matthew MacNabb, Irish rugby sevens international Jordan Conroy, Author Cathy Kelly, Aslan’s Billy McGuinness and former jockey Nina Carberry are the latest contestants to be announced for the upcoming series of Dancing with the Stars.

Matthew, Jordan ,Cathy, Billy and Nina will join Nicholas Roche, Erica Cody and Missy Keating who were confirmed over the weekend. Ellen Keane, Gráinne Seoige, Neil Delamere and Aengus Mac Grianna complete the line-up thus far.

The latest contestants announcement means the line-up for upcoming series is now complete.

Matthew MacNabb:

Down-born MacNabb starred in the latest series of the hit UK reality TV programme Love Island. Prior to entering the Casa Armor, he completed an undergraduate degree in Law and a Masters degree in Business Administration. MacNabb later started his own marketing consultancy firm. He was eliminated from Love Island on Day 45 of the competition.





Jordan Conway:

Offaly native Conway only began playing rugby seriously in his late teens but since then he has represented the Ireland sevens team at numerous international competitions. The 27-year-old Tullamore man also plays on the wing for his club Buccaneers and was named the 2016-17 Connacht Club Player of the Year.

Cathy Kelly:

Belfast-born Kelly worked as a journalist for the Sunday World, where she was an agony aunt and film critic, before her debut novel ‘Woman To Woman’ was published in 1997. It was the start of a fiction career that has seen her publish 20 bestselling novels in 25 years.

The mother to twin teenage sons, who lives in Co Wicklow, describes herself as an exhibitionist who loves a new challenge.

“I’m very proud to take part in Dancing with the Stars. It’s the fun and the joy of it. I’ve always wanted to learn how to dance so this is my big chance to do it,” she said.

Billy McGuinness:

McGuinness has been a keyboard player, guitarist and harmonica with Aslan for close to 40 years. A native of Dublin’s Northside, Billy now resides in Bettystown, Co Meath.

McGuinness admitted he thought it was fellow Aslan bandmates Christy Dignam and co playing a prank on him when he was asked to partake in the competition.

“Straight away, I said that’s Christy and the lads messing, no way it’s Dancing with the Stars,” Billy told Ryan Tubridy on his radio show.

Once Billy verified the invitation was authentic he said the band were supportive and encouraging of him taking part but he said the training hit him like a tonne of bricks.

“The first week I couldn’t even get out of the car. My neighbour saw me getting out of the car and asked me if I had put my back out. I told them: ‘You don’t want to know’. I was in bits,” Billy said.

“I’m the oldest competitor and they have teamed me up with the youngest pro dancer. I’m 61 but age is only a number,” McGuinness said.

When Billy told his mother he was going to be on the show, he said she “nearly had a heart attack”.

“I have one problem, I can’t dance. When I told me mother she was on the floor laughing and was roaring, ‘you can’t dance Billy, you can’t dance’. I said: ‘I know Ma, that’s what’s going to make it so funny,” Billy said.

Nina Carberry:

Nina Carberry is renowned as one of the best female jump jockeys of all time, landing the Irish Grand National and multiple Cheltenham Festival successes in a stellar career in the saddle.

Nina is racing royalty, married to Ruby Walsh's brother Ted, daughter of the legendary Tommy Carberry and sister to jump jockeys Paul and Philip.

Nina Carberry was also confirmed for the show this morning and said: “I don’t know what I’ve gotten myself into”.

The former jockey said the past two weeks have been “the hardest thing I’ve ever done in my whole life”.

“I’ve no dance in me at all. The beat, the rhythm. I found it very, very hard in the first week and in the second week, at least I started to get the hang of the steps.

“I just hope my pro dancer makes me look half decent,” Nina said.

Nina said it’s very exciting to learn to dance at a level “I never would have come near before and it will be a big challenge and a bit of craic”.

Nicholas Roche:

Roche is renowned as one of Ireland’s finest cyclists in the modern era, in a professional career that spanned 16 years.

Roche has had multiple top 15 finishes in Grand Tours and is the son of Tour de France champion, Stephen Roche.

Erica Cody:

R&B singer and songwriter Erica Cody was announced for the show on Saturday and the rising star described it as a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity”.

The Dubliner was a member of Irish Women in Harmony, whose cover of the Cranberries’ Dreams raised funds for domestic abuse charities during lockdown.

Ms Cody was a prominent voice on racism in Ireland during the Black Lives Matter protests in 2020.

Missy Keating:

Model and influencer Missy Keating was also confirmed for the show and the Malahide native said she was “ready to give it her all”.

Missy is the daughter of Ronan Keating and Yvonne Connolly and is no stranger to the cameras, having appeared in two movies and auditioned for the Voice UK in recent times.

Ellen Keane:

Ellen Keane gave the nation a much-needed lift this summer when landing a swimming gold medal at the Tokyo Paralympics and the Ellen says she is “in it to win it”.

“I am so excited for the show to begin,” she said.

"I am such a competitor, so I’m in it to win it, but I’m really looking forward to having a good time, learning new skills and making new friends! I’m loving this because I get to be dry and have my hair and make-up done and experience all the glamour that comes with Dancing with the Stars. I can’t wait to show people what I can do.”

Gráinne Seoige:

The name Seoige has been synonymous with broadcasting in Ireland for the past 25 years, and Gráinne said she’s looking for ward to returning to TV screens after a hiatus.

“I am excited and petrified in equal measure to be joining Dancing with the Stars. I’ve always wanted to learn to dance, and now, I’m getting the chance to learn from the very best in the country. Let’s see how it goes!” Gráinne said.

Gráinne has recently returned from South Africa where she was a jewellery designer while running a diamond jewellery business with her husband.

Neil Delamere:

Neil Delamere is one of Ireland’s most renowned and talented comedians but the Offaly man said a stint on the show is an attempt to discover a “hitherto entirely absent talent for dancing” as he currently dances like “a full-back shepherding the ball out of play”.

“Hopefully, that changes over the next few weeks. Some of my friends from the comedy scene have been on the show and raved about how much craic it was, so I can't wait,” he said.

“I'm very excited to be on the show. I'm hoping to discover a hitherto entirely absent talent for dancing. So far, I've only gotten as far as saying ‘Flatley, Flatley Flatley’ and the great man appears to give you a lesson.”

Aengus Mac Grianna:

Aengus Mac Grianna spent a 30-year career informing the nation as a news reporter and broadcaster with RTÉ and now he’s looking forward to the challenge pushing him out of his comfort zone.

“Dancing with the Stars is high-energy show business and is definitely the most physically demanding challenge I have ever undertaken,” he said. “Given that I don’t dance, I am both excited and terrified about the weeks ahead.”

