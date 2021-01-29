Line of Duty star Adrian Dunbar showcases Ireland's coast in new TV show

Travelogue: Adrian Dunbar at the Giant’s Causeway for his new TV series on Ireland’s north and west coasts

Fermanagh actor Adrian Dunbar is fronting a new TV series showcasing the best of Ireland.

Adrian Dunbar's Coastal Ireland, broadcast on Channel 5, will see the Line of Duty star reconnecting with his roots as he travels the wild and rugged west and north coasts of the island.

Covering more than 600 miles, he visits breathtaking locations, drives beautiful coastal roads, sees fantastic feats of engineering and tastes amazing cuisine.

Belfast-based Afro-Mic Productions were commissioned in early 2020 to make the two-part travelogue for Channel 5.

But the Covid-19 crisis initially left the series under threat.

By following Covid protocols, and with expert guidance from Tourism Ireland and funding support from Northern Ireland Screen, the series was able to proceed.

Shot during September 2020, with a skeleton film crew as lockdown restrictions eased, Dunbar discovered awe-inspiring sights, feats of engineering and caught up with some friends along the way.

Episode one, to be screened next week, opens with him standing over the perilous, churning waters of Mizen Head, the most southerly point of Ireland.

As he moves steadily north towards Co Sligo, he passes through the counties one by one. Along the way he samples some of the west coast's incredible food and sites of historic importance.

Episode two takes viewers to Northern Ireland. Dunbar passes into the country from Donegal by ferry, and proceeds along the world-renowned North Coast. Here he finds legends of the mythic kind at the Giant's Causeway, and in human form when he meets road-racing star Michael Dunlop.

The series ends with the serene beauty of the Mourne Mountains, where Dunbar sums up his journey in style surrounded by the landscape that inspired CS Lewis to create Narnia.

The first episode of the series is broadcast at 8pm next Thursday.

Belfast Telegraph