Line of Duty spoiler alert: ‘I don’t think James is dead’ - says star

Daniel Mays, who appeared as a Sergeant and Authorised Firearms Officer, in series three of Line of Duty. His character was killed off in episode one.

Line of Duty star Daniel Mays has dropped a spoiler that character James Nesbitt plays may not be dead, and may be the real H.

The series finale of the BBC drama ended abruptly in May with viewers thinking they had finally discovered the identity of H.

However, actor Daniel Mays who played Sergeant Danny Waldron in series three has revealed he isn’t convinced, and said he believes it could be Marcus Thurwell, played by actor James Nesbitt.

Mr Mays, who was a guest star in the series said he does not believe the series creator Jed Mercurio would have wasted such a ‘phenomenal’ talent, and believes Mercurio was teasing fans by making them believe Marcus Thurwell had been killed off.

Marcus’s character was briefly mentioned back in season three and re-introduced in season six.

The actor told the UKs This Morning, “I don’t think James is dead. I don’t know this, so don’t take it as read, but I’ve got a sneaky suspicion that he might be the main man. We didn’t get a close up of his mush.”

He added, “James is a phenomenal talent. Maybe it’s just Jed Mercurio dangling the carrot. Who knows? I wouldn’t put it past him.”

Mr May’s said the show was a “huge turning point” in his career, even though he was killed off early in the show.

He added that the 15 page script of the interrogation scene he filmed was the “hardest thing I’ve ever had to learn”.

“I spent the whole day on it then I went out in Northern Ireland for a good old drink after we’d finished, with the lovely Adrian Dunbar and all the gang.

“It was such a huge turning point and I’m so proud to have been part of that show and now it’s gone on to be a huge juggernaut on BBC1”, he told the show.