Lily Allen leads stars at special screening of new dark comedy series Dreamland

Lily Allen dazzled as she took to the red carpet for a special screening of her new dark comedy Dreamland.

The singer, 37, donned a plunging, black beaded gown paired with a diamond necklace for the event in central London.

She was joined by her co-stars, including former Doctor Who actress Freema Agyeman, who plays her sister in the upcoming six-part series on Sky.

Lily Allen and Freema Agyeman star alongside one another in the new comedy drama (Jeff Moore/PA)

Agyeman opted for a strapless dress in pale yellow which had a tropical print, with a metallic heel.

Allen’s husband David Harbour, who plays Jim Hopper in the hit Netflix series Stranger Things, attended the screening, wearing a black suit with a purple tie.

Also in attendance were Kiell Smith-Bynoe, Aimee-Ffion Edwards and Gabby Best, who feature in the new series set in the British seaside town of Margate.

Lily Allen and David Harbour (Jeff Moore/PA)

For her debut TV role, Allen plays Mel, one of four sisters in a somewhat dysfunctional set-up.

In the series, Agyeman’s character Trish is pregnant for the third time with her partner Spence, played by Smith-Bynoe.

Her sisters Clare, played by Best, and Leila (Edwards) rally round her, with their mother, played by Frances Barber, and nan (Sheila Reid).

(left to right) Kiell Smith-Bynoe, Freema Agyeman, Lily Allen, Aimee-Ffion Edwards and Gabby Best were all in attendance at the special screening (Jeff Moore/PA)

But Mel’s unexpected reappearance in their lives threatens to destabilise the entire family unit.

Based on the 2018 Bafta-winning short of the same name written by Sharon Horgan, it is a comedy-drama about secrets, lies, loves and aspirations within a family of four sisters.

– Dreamland premieres on Sky Atlantic and NOW on Thursday April 6.