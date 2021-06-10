| 14.4°C Dublin

Life after Love Island: Contestants spill the beans on flings, flutters and followers

With a new series of the hit show on the way, we find out how our favourite Irish contestants coped with the limelight – and all that came afterwards

Shannen Reilly McGrath says contestants have to act a bit crazy to get the votes

Tanya Sweeney

After a fallow 2020 (and a winter series on which, the less said the better), Love Island finally returns for a an extended run this month. And you know what that means — more sun, sea, and snogging. Lots of snogging. With benefits.

The objective of the show is for contestants to couple up with a fellow Islander. Everyone is incredibly attractive and outgoing, so things usually take a turn for the Gaeltacht disco.

The most popular or ‘authentic’ couple will find themselves in line for a £50,000 prize. They can split this with their other half or keep it to themselves.

