Life after Love Island: Contestants spill the beans on flings, flutters and followers

After a fallow 2020 (and a winter series on which, the less said the better), Love Island finally returns for a an extended run this month. And you know what that means — more sun, sea, and snogging. Lots of snogging. With benefits.

The objective of the show is for contestants to couple up with a fellow Islander. Everyone is incredibly attractive and outgoing, so things usually take a turn for the Gaeltacht disco.

The most popular or ‘authentic’ couple will find themselves in line for a £50,000 prize. They can split this with their other half or keep it to themselves.

With Bray native Laura Whitmore back at the presenting helm, rumours are already rife as to the contestants mooted to be hitting the Palma villa. Gordon Ramsay’s daughter Holly is thought to be on-radar, as is an NHS doctor, a fire-eater and Harley Benn, the son of boxing champ Nigel Benn.

So far, it’s unclear if any homegrown contestants are in the running. In 2019’s series, the Irish contestants fared particularly well, proving our humour and outlook are suited to the show.

Limerick law student Greg O’Shea won the entire competition with his ‘match’ Amber Gill, while Maura Higgins and Yewande Biala managed to parlay their spells on the show into other reality appearances (on Dancing On Ice and Dancing With The Stars respectively).

Dubliner Shannen Reilly McGrath became the first Irish woman to ever touch down in Casa Amor as a ‘bombshell’ contestant in 2017. At 23, Shannen was approached by Love Island producers via Instagram. Her knockout looks and smouldering posts were clearly a draw, but it was her personality that sealed the deal in a London audition in April 2017. Before she knew it, she was undergoing a medical and found herself on a plane to Palma.

Shannen spent three days in the villa before being ‘dumped’ after she failed to romantically click with another Islander. She spent a further four days in lockdown at a nearby hotel.

“My case was packed from the start of June, and I flew there in the morning and arrived into Casa Amor in the afternoon,” she says. “There was no real prep. In the audition, I was putting on a front and came across as very confident, but in there, it’s a bit different.”

Similarly, producers found Dublin-born fitness trainer Rob Lipsett via his YouTube channel, which already had a sizeable following.

“Funny enough, I was on holiday in Ibiza at the time, hungover and questioning my life,” he says. “They called me on the Friday and asked if I could be there [in Palma] by the Monday.”

Like Shannen, Rob was on ‘bombshell’ duty. “I was only in there for a week, but still had a really fun experience,” he says. “You definitely need to be a bit outgoing. The thing is getting shown on camera. Essentially, to get the [public] votes, you have to be a bit crazy and dramatic and create your own storyline. I wasn’t too into getting into dramas. I find being positive way more fun than slagging others off.

“For sure, people are aware of what it takes to get screen time,” he adds. “I’m sure producers go on Twitter to see who is trending. It’s a business. They need to get views and ratings and sponsors.”

Shannen notes that she was impressed with Maura Higgins’ decision to “play it right” in 2019’s show.

“When she first went into the villa and talked about fanny flutters, my first instinct was, ‘that’s not really something I’d say’, but I’m more reserved and tend to watch what I say,” Shannen says. “But it’s all about creating good TV and Maura knew that. She definitely played it right — I mean, she got to the final.

“I think if you have a game plan and have an attitude, and don’t care what anyone else thinks — that’s the approach I wish I’d gone in with.”

Love Island may look like one long languid holiday in the sun, but plenty of elbow grease happens behind the scenes.

“In some ways, it was like a normal holiday, but it’s not like I could get up and walk to the shop,” Shannen says. “From the minute you get up, you feel rushed through the day. I didn’t feel relaxed. I was waiting to be told the next thing to do. You can’t just lie there with your eyes closed. You have to ask if you want to go for a nap.

“The alarm goes off and you don’t know what time it is as there are no clocks. Producers might come into the bathrooms and ask, ‘who wants to talk to Chris, and we’ll get a camera on you’. You go have a conversation and a flirt, but that’s about it. We weren’t told to read off a script.”

Even Love Island’s famous evening parties aren’t all they’re cracked up to be.

“I was more into the food — the buffet every night was 10 out of 10,” Rob says. “If you could have voted for me, holding hands with the buffet, we’d have won.”

“You’re allowed three glasses of wine a night,” Shannen says. “You can’t get drunk and make a show of yourself. In that way, you are kind of protected.”

On exiting the series, Shannen was overwhelmed at the online attention received from ‘fans’, much of it negative.

Rob is more sanguine about that side of the experience: “I’d been on YouTube and online for years, so I was used to it. I did see that the people who went in that year, who had been working in offices, really struggled.” Love Island bosses have evidently stepped up their duty of care for their young charges. Alex George, who appeared on Love Island in 2018, has been appointed one of ITV’s mental health advisers. In 2019, former Love Island contestants Mike Thalassitis (26), who appeared on the show alongside Shannen in 2017, and Sophie Gradon (32) took their own lives. Both were allegedly overwhelmed by fame and attention they received after they left the Love Island villa.

In 2019, Meath native Yewande Biala revealed the contestants had access to a psychologist during the show and for 18 months after leaving the villa.

“There wasn’t much aftercare in our year,” Shannen says. “They didn’t look after us too much. When Mike passed away, they did reach out and ask, ‘do you need help?’. I’m really glad to hear they do look after people like this now.”

Speaking about the effect the show has had on her life, Yewande noted in Cosmopolitan this month that being a Love Islander has made it harder to date. “Normally, if you want to meet someone, you go on Tinder, but if someone matches with me, I think it’s because they’ve seen me on TV,” she says. “I’m so paranoid that now I just don’t put myself in that situation.”

Maura Higgins, meanwhile, said that nothing could have prepared her for the impact of overnight fame when she emerged from the show.

“You could talk to people before going in, but you’re not going to expect… when you come out, it’s just crazy,” she says.

Still, the payoffs have been handsome, and both Yewande and Maura have managed to parlay their time in the villa into lucrative influencer careers, commanding several thousand per Instagram post, as well as through high-profile collaborations and endorsements.

Rob returned to working on his YouTube channel and found it had grown by 100,000 subscribers in the month he appeared on Love Island. More than anything, he is proud he stayed true to himself throughout his experience.

“I’d advise people to be yourself and keep in mind that hundreds of thousands of people are watching, including your mother, so act accordingly,” he says.

Shannen returned to the world of frontline nursing recently and plans to study in Trinity College later in the year. She still works on a select handful of brand collaborations and plans to eventually go down the aesthetic nursing route. She too has words of hard-won advice for this year’s crop of Love Island candidates.

“I’d definitely go in full of confidence, but be aware that comes at a price,” she says. “Especially if you’re coming from Ireland — people will jump on forums and you will get negativity and nasty comments. You’ve got this opportunity that 50,000 people applied for. Block the haters, because they’d love to be doing what you’re doing.”

Love Island 2021 begins on Virgin Media One on Monday, June 28.