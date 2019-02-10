Liam Payne had surprise reunion with ex-girlfriend Cheryl on live TV last night

Liam Payne enjoyed a surprise TV reunion with ex-girlfriend Cheryl on 'The Greatest Dancer' on Saturday.

The 25-year-old singer and Cheryl - who split in 2018 - showed that there's no lingering bitterness between them as they made light of their separation on the BBC show.

Cheryl, 35 - who has a 22-month-old son called Bear with the pop star - invited him to appear in a pre-recorded video message during the show, answering a call from Liam during her act Frobacks' performance.

Liam sarcastically said: "Chez, can you put the Frobacks on, please?"

Cheryl - who serves as a dance captain on the TV show - rolled her eyes at the request, before turning her phone to face the stage.

Liam continued: "Hey man, you guys are killing it.

"I'd love you teach me those tricks some time, so make sure you get my number off Chez, OK?"

In January, Cheryl revealed that she and Liam spent Christmas together.

The brunette beauty also explained that in spite of their split, they still have a "great" relationship.

She said: "There's no animosity whatsoever. In fact, Liam spent Christmas Day with us. He cooked the turkey and everything at our home. His family came on the 23rd, and then he was in the house before I woke up on Christmas Day.

"It was lovely and things with us are great, which is lucky, really, because I have to listen to his songs 55,000 times a day. Bear's got an obsession with the beginning of 'Familiar'. We have to rewind it and play it all over again."

Cheryl also insisted she's not currently looking for love, although she's keen to find a new boyfriend "at some stage".

She confessed: "Not right now necessarily but at some stage. It doesn't matter what they do, so long as he was a good guy and treated me right. I honestly wouldn't care."

