Liam Neeson to bring the Famine to life in two-part documentary

HOLLYWOOD star Liam Neeson will narrate a major two-part documentary on the Famine, which begins tonight.

RTÉ announced the launch of a landmark new series to mark the 175th anniversary since the start of the Great Irish Famine.

The two-part series, The Hunger: The Story of the Irish Famine, will provide a comprehensive guide to one of the most defining events in our history.

The gripping 60-minute episodes tell the definitive story of the worst humanitarian disaster in Irish history and one of the most important events in European history.

Jim Jennings, director of content at RTÉ, said: "It is a privilege to once again work with our partners in UCC and ARTE to bring one of the most defining events in Irish history to life on the small screen.

"It is important that we commemorate such a significant event and honour those who lost their lives by understanding and sharing our nation's story.

"This series is a definitive guide to the Famine and also a timely reminder during these turbulent times of Ireland's strength and resilience."

Narrator and movie star Liam Neeson said: "The Hunger: The Story of the Irish Famine is a compelling series for all generations to watch and learn from.

"The Famine spawned the Global Irish Diaspora of 70 million around the world, over 30 million of whom are in the US.

"Being one of the global Irish, I felt it was important to be involved in the series because it marks a defining national moment in how Ireland found hope in the face of catastrophic tragedy.

"Hope is something we all need right now."

Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, Catherine Martin TD said: "The Great Famine has been widely recognised as the single most significant event in modern Irish History.

TERRIBLE

"I welcome the work of RTÉ and UCC and their partners in producing this documentary and the associated online materials which will provide a valuable and accessible resource for students of that terrible time, both at home and abroad.

"The fostering of deeper understanding of historical events is the consistent theme of the Government's approach to commemoration."

The RTÉ Cork commissioned series counts as the second major partnership with UCC and the national broadcaster.

The popular Irish Revolution was the first partnership in February 2019 in a three-part docu-series which marked the centenary of the War of Independence.

Professor John O'Halloran, interim president of UCC, said: "This is the latest documentary that we have developed together with RTÉ.

"We are committed to ensuring we make learning accessible and inspire interest and reflection upon our past."





The Hunger: The Story of the Irish Famine is on RTÉ One tonight and on and December 7 at 9.35pm

