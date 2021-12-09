Liam Neeson says he’s delighted to narrate new US documentary film ‘Ireland’

Liam Neeson has narrated a new documentary film called ‘Ireland’ set to be released in select IMAX and giant-screen theatres across the US in February 2022.

Giant screen theatres use specialised sight and sound technologies to deliver the ultimate cinematic experience.

The film, which has been produced by MacGillivray Freeman Films and will be sponsored by Tourism Ireland, will take audiences across Northern Ireland and the island of Ireland, following writer Manchán Magan and others on an action-packed journey from Dublin to Belfast and from Kilkenny to Cong.

Viewers will see breath-taking footage of places like the Giant’s Causeway, Carrick-a-Rede Rope Bridge, the Cliffs of Moher and the Skellig Islands.

The Hollywood actor said that that he is “delighted” to be involved in the film.

“There is a movement in Ireland to reconnect with our heritage, to rediscover what it means to be Irish, and I am delighted to help bring the joy and diversity of all that Ireland has to offer, both the old and the new, to IMAX and giant-screen audiences worldwide,” he said.

“As viewers experience Ireland’s great beauty and humanity on the world’s largest screens, they will fall in love all over again.”

Niall Gibbons, Chief Executive of Tourism Ireland said that the film is hoped to “restart travel” from the US to Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

“With the international release of the film set to take place next February, it comes at an ideal time for us as we restart travel to Northern Ireland and the island of Ireland,” he said.

“It will play a significant part in the recovery of tourism from the United States.

“The film will be seen by millions of viewers in IMAX and giant screen theatres, shining a spotlight on our rich history, culture and heritage and our spectacular scenery.”

Director Greg MacGillivray said: “Ireland has long captivated the world’s imagination with its rich history and picturesque landscapes, and with this film we hope to share with audiences all the wonder and cultural diversity that makes the island of Ireland so unique and special.

“Our story intertwines Ireland’s ancient past with its vibrant future, and I hope the film ignites a new appreciation for the vast, natural beauty and fascinating, cultural traditions of this magical place.”