Liam Neeson on the Late Late Show and Bono & The Edge chat to David Letterman: The must-see TV, AppleTV+ and Netflix picks for St Patrick’s Day

It’s St Patrick’s Day, so if you’d rather skip the chaos and spend a night in, we’ve got you covered.

Bono & The Edge: A Sort of Homecoming

Disney+, streaming now

With a title like Bono & The Edge: A Sort of Homecoming, with Dave Letterman, what else would you be watching on Paddy’s Day!?

The Late Late Show

RTÉ One, 9.35pm

Ryan Tubridy presents a St Patrick’s Day special, with a guest appearance from Liam Neeson, who has just released his 100th movie.

League of Ireland Live

RTÉ2, 7.35pm

Peter Collins introduces coverage of Derry City’s clash with Sligo Rovers at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium.

Becoming Frida Kahlo

BBC2, 11.10pm

When Frida (below) travels to the US with her husband Diego Rivera, she struggles to hide her contempt for high society.

Manchester by the Sea

RTÉ2, 10pm

When his older brother dies suddenly, anti-social janitor Lee Chandler returns to his coastal hometown for the funeral, and makes an unlikely connection with his unruly teenage nephew. Kenneth Lonergan’s poetic drama stars Casey Affleck, Michelle Williams, Kyle Chandler.

Michael Inside

RTÉ One, 11.40pm

Caught in possession of a bag of drugs that doesn’t even belong to him, 18-year-old Dubliner Michael McCrea is sentenced to a three-month stretch in a tough and hellish prison. With Dafhyd Flynn and Moe Dunford.

MH370: The Plane That Disappeared,

Netflix, streaming now

One could claim that this plane didn’t simply “disappear”, but that’s how conspiracy theories get started. Keeping with the facts, Malaysian Airlines Flight 370 was supposed to be a routine trip — a red-eye from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing, with 239 on board. Shortly after takeoff on a calm night in 2014, MH370 vanished from the radar. This shocking disappearance of a commercial airliner sparked riots, plunged families into a nightmare, and generated a global search for elusive answers. Set across seven countries, this RAW docu-series uses archive to reconstruct the night of the disappearance, giving viewers the chance to explore three of the most contentious theories about the plane’s disappearance. It’s a story rife with shadowy figures and official silence — moreover, it’s an opportunity to keep alive the memory of those who were lost.

Luther: The Falling Sun

Netflix, streaming now

First, we had the seemingly endless TV series, and now Idris Elba (below) has somehow managed to find the time to bring Luther to the realm of movies. In short, this is the epic continuation of the award-winning television saga reimagined for film, focusing on a grisly serial killer terrorising London. Unsurprisingly, the brilliant but disgraced detective John Luther (Elba) sits behind bars. Haunted by his failure to capture the cyber psychopath who now taunts him, Luther decides to break out of prison to finish the job — by any means necessary. This cinematic variation also stars Cynthia Erivo, Andy Serkis, and Dermot Crowley, who returns as Martin Schenk.

Real Madrid: Until The End

AppleTV+, streaming now

This documentary has unprecedented access to a legendary club on the brink of collapse, boasting such players as Benzema, Modric, and Hazard. Sadly, it also seems to have an over-reliance on David Beckham’s imposing forehead and mechanical tones as he appears to front proceedings.

Money Shot: The PornHub Story

Netflix, streaming now

Sure listen, it was only a matter of time. On a positive note — the “adult entertainment platform” has gone from allegations of trafficking to a new wave of censorship for performers making consensual porn.

Faraway

Netflix, streaming now

If you were desperately seeking an updated variation of Shirley Valentine, seek no more. Complete with a despondent husband, a grating daughter, a sun-drenched island, and a hairy local man.

Outlast

Netflix, streaming now

When Channel 4’s Hunted meets Netflix’s Run For The Money in the Alaskan outback.

Ted Lasso

AppleTV+, streaming now

A saccharin-infused season three awaits! Hey, at least Roy Keane — sorry — Kent finally seems a bit happier in himself now that he’s part of the coaching team and found a bit of love in his life. With Hannah Waddingham (right).

Shadow and Bone

Netflix, streaming now

Season two is upon us already, and Alina Starkov is on the run. A beacon of hope to some and a suspected traitor to others, she’s determined to bring down the Shadow Fold and save Ravka from ruin. General Kirigan, however, has returned to finish what he started.