Let's Get Ready to Jungle! What to expect from 2019 I'm A Celebrity...

Last week, Declan Donnelly was snapped at an arbitrary airport, about to board his flight for Australia.

Last week, Declan Donnelly was snapped at an arbitrary airport, about to board his flight for Australia.

There he was, smiling broadly with wife Ali Astall and one-year-old daughter, Isla. Even the jarring prospect of spending 21 hours on a plane with an infant couldn’t knock the grin off his chin. And why wouldn’t Dec be beaming at getting back on track? After all, last year was a rather different story.

The 2018 series saw Dec present the 16th season of I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! with someone other than lifelong partner in crime, Ant McPartlin. The pair have existed in each other’s pockets since meeting on the set of Byker Grove in 1989.

While Ant and Dec didn’t get along off-screen initially, they soon became friends through a mutual love of footie. Their best-bud bravado extended beyond the fictional burb of Newcastle and into the world of pop, which saw them release no less than — wait for it — 14 top 20 hits.

The BBC clocked their potential, giving them their own self-titled show in the mid-nineties. A move to ITV followed and legendary turns hosting Saturday morning staples CD:UK and SM:TV LIVE.

Since 2001, they have been the soul recipients of the NTA’s Best Presenter award; launched Saturday Night Takeaway alongside I’m a Celebrity, and embarked on Britain’s Got Talent back in 2007.

Ant and Dec at the NTAs in 2017 (Ian West/PA)

They used to live three doors down from each other when Ant was married to ex-wife, Lisa Armstrong, and the pair still have adjacent holiday homes in Portugal. They even managed to magically coax their hairlines back towards their eyebrows at the same time circa 2012.

In short, they are basically clones of each other, making Ant’s recent battle with prescription drugs and alcohol (resulting in a very public DUI involving his Mini, his mother, and two other vehicles in South-West London in the spring of 2018) all the more difficult for Dec to swallow.

Speaking on their recent ITV documentary, Ant & Dec’s DNA Journey, Dec said: “It has been a tough couple of years and it has tested the bond we have shared since we were 13. I was incredibly angry at the start, so angry. Disappointed that he didn’t ever come to me and say ‘I am struggling, I need you’ because that is what I would do if the shoe was on the other foot. And he never came to me and that hurt me a lot.”

While that is understandable, it is also easy to say you would definitely do something in a given situation when you’re not the one actually in that position.

In order to admit an addiction to those closest to you, often those who rely on you, you need to be able to admit it to yourself first. One could argue it is a misguided way of trying to protect people, but — really — it’s denial.

With Ant taking a much-needed step back from the spotlight, everyone wondered if I’m a Celebrity would even go ahead last year... If it did, who — if anyone — could fill Ant’s shoes?!

ALL HAIL HOLLY

Last year, viewers weren’t really expecting much from Dec’s temporary co-presenter. It was just something we all had to get through together. But, my, weren’t we all pleasantly surprised at what unfolded.

Instead of being greeted with the sight of Ant and Dec, standing side-by-side in (sort of) matching muted navy and grey two-pieces, we were met with a kaleidoscope of range — both emotionally and visually.

Instead of looking at Ant’s backside bustling through the bush towards the camp to announce who was doing the next trial, we had Holly Willoughby’s — clad in anything and everything; tartan miniskirts, black leather numbers, fringed suede dresses, snakeskin prints, LACE SHORTS?! And don’t even get us started on the boots... It was a feast for the eyes, and people tuned in in their droves; up to 12.14 million from 2017’s 9.96 million viewers.

Holly Willoughby (Matt Crossick/PA)

Sophisticated fashion obviously wasn’t the only trick up Willoughby’s sleeve. She cried with and for contestants, perfectly proffering the nurturing role we never knew we needed. Then there was the razor-sharp wit and cutting comedic timing. Even her name heralded the true start of the festive season!

Don’t get me wrong, it’s great to see Ant in a better place and back where he belongs; I just wish there was also room for Holly amid proceedings. Hey, it’s not as if they’re adverse to trios; didn’t they have all the laughs with Cat Deeley on SM:TV back in the day? Something to think about.

LINE-UP ALERT

Continuing to focus on the future, shall we have a hawk at this year’s alleged contestants/victims? Seriously though, why would anyone want to put themselves through such an ordeal?

Well, it’s usually one of four things: 1) Trying to kickstart a career; 2) Trying to resuscitate a career; 3) Just there for the one-off lump sum,;4) Trying to set the record straight on something. As ever, contestants usually fit the following casting formula.

The Pop Star: Nadine Coyle

Obviously, this is the one we’re most interested in... With her distinct drawl, and her upfront approach to communicating things (apart from her “daytea-berth”), it’s no wonder herself and Cheryl used to reportedly lock horns during their time in Girls Aloud.

Recent reports suggest Cheryl is more than a bit concerned regarding her former bandmate’s appearance on the popular show, as Irish gal Nadine (34) will surely want to “set the record straight”. The mum-of-one, who split from longtime partner Jason Bell in September, recently sold up her chain of Irish Mist bars in California as she was homesick for Derry.

Nadine Coyle (Ian West/PA)

The Former Footballer: Ian Wright

Given the amount of “bug” puns Match of The Day host Gary Lineker was spouting on a recent show, he’s clearly convinced that regular BBC and ITV footie pundit, Ian Wright, is headed down under. The 56-year-old became a household name in the late eighties and throughout the nineties as a forward with London clubs Crystal Palace (for six years), Arsenal (for seven years), and West Ham United (one year), as well as earning 33 caps for the English national team.

The Other Sports Star: James Haskell

Sometimes, another sporting sort is thrown in to the mix alongside the mandatory ex-footballer. This year, former English rugby union, Wasps RFC and Northampton Saints player James Haskell will be the answer to Amir Khan. The 34-year-old sportsman, who is now turning this talents to MMA, married Chloe Madeley (AKA Richard and Judy’s daughter) last year.

Mandatory Corrie Actor: Andrew Whyment

Coronation Street actors must be contractually obliged to spend a month in the Aussie outback, given the proliferation of contestants hailing from Weatherfield. This year, it appears to be the turn of Kirk (Andrew Whyment, 38) — who, let’s face it, won’t exactly be missed from any major plot lines.

Possible alternatives: Alan Halsall (Tyrone Dobbs), Lucy Fallon (Bethany Platt), Kym Marsh (Michelle Connor)

Ex-Soap Star: Jacqueline Jossa

Lauren off EastEnders, innit. The 27-year-old mum-of-one — who starred as Max Branning’s wayward daughter for seven years — is married to TOWIE’s Dan Osbourne and reportedly hopes spending time away from her husband will save their marriage.

Celebrity Spawn/Partner/Affiliate: Roman Kemp

Those who saw Roman (26) gently ribbing his father’s Dad Dancing during their appearance on Celebrity Gogglebox will know this young fellah is a shoe-in for the win already. Roman’s parents are Martin Kemp — he of Spandeau Ballet, EastEnders and The Krays fame — and Shirlie Holliman — she of Pepsi & Shirlie from Wham! fame.

For those of you furrowing your brows right now; they were the backing singers from the band George Michael used to be in. Roman is a celeb in his own right, currently hosting a radio show on Capital FM.

Reality TV Star: Jamie Laing

Made in Chelsea alumni Jamie (31) was due to appear as apart of this year’s Strictly Come Dancing line up, however, he incurred and injury while training with his professional partner Oti Mabuse, leading to Kelvin ‘Snake Hips’ Fletcher taking his place two weeks before the first show.

Jamie Laing (Ray Burmiston/BBC)

Possible alternatives: Olivia Atwood (Love Island 2017 fodder), Myles Stephenson (from X Factor 2017 winning boyband Rak-Su), Nadiya Hussain (very successful winner of Great British Bake Off 2015)

Politician/Serious Newsie Sort: Kate Garraway

The sultry 52-year-old news anchor all but confirmed she was due to appear on the show during last Wednesday’s edition of Good Morning Britain, stating she wouldn’t be too upset if she was among the first to leave the jungle, saying: “I’ll be back in the Versace [hotel] with that smorgasbord of sushi and dirty burgers.”

Possible alternatives: John Bercow

Random American Celeb: Caitlyn Jenner

This is quite the coup for ITV... producers seemed to have left the ‘American celeb’ by the wayside of late (not including John Barrowman who is, of course, Scottish). Remember, they used to have names such as George Takei, George Hamilton, and David Guest? Well, they’ve returned to the Ageing American Celeb with a bang in the form of Caitlyn Jenner (70), formerly known as Olympian Bruce Jenner, stepfather to the Kardashians and the seed responsible for Kylie and Kendall Jenner. As ‘random Americans’ go, this one could be dynamite.

Herald