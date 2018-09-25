It was dubbed the 'winter Love Island' but reality TV series Survival Of The Fittest - fronted by Laura Whitmore - has been dumped by ITV after just one series.

Laura Whitmore's Survival of the Fittest show axed after just one series

Confirming the news to the Herald, the British broadcaster said there were "no current plans" for a new series but said it wanted to thank the Bray host for her hard work.

It also denied reports that the show had been culled because of poor ratings.

"There are no current plans for a further series of Survival Of The Fittest," an ITV spokesperson said.

Tia Latham (ITV)

"It was an ambitious and brilliantly produced show and we'd like to thank Laura and all the team who worked on it."

The dating show with a twist saw 12 singletons head to South Africa where they stayed in a luxury lodge, with contestants pitted against each other in boys versus girls challenges.

Survival Of The Fittest ©ITV Plc

The show was won by the girls' team, with overall winner Mettisse Campbell, who was voted as 'fittest girl', choosing to split the £40,000 (€45,000) prize money among the other three remaining girls, with all four ending the series £10,000 richer.

It's a blow to Laura after her boyfriend Iain Stirling has enjoyed such a successful run as narrator on Love Island.

Laura Whitmore and Iain Sterling. Picture: Instagram

Laura has been dating comedian Iain for more than a year and visited him in Spain this summer while he worked on the show.

This year's Love Island winner Dani Dyer was in fact cast in the first season of Survival Of The Fittest but had to withdraw from the competition after one day due to injury.

However, her bad luck quickly turned around when she met boyfriend Jack Fincham in the Love Island villa in Mallorca and the loved-up pair walked away with the £50,000 (€56,000) prize money.

Laura isn't resting on her laurels though. She is set to appear on Irish TV this winter.

She was cast in Amy Huberman's new comedy drama Finding Joy, where she acts alongside writer Amy.

The Wicklow woman is also taking part in the new series of Who Do You Think You Are?

