Laura Whitmore to front brand new dating show after departure from Love Island

Laura Whitmore will be fronting a brand new dating show it has been revealed, following her departure from Love Island.

Laura will narrate an Amazon Prime Video original called Date Night, which allows singletons to enlist the help of their friends and family to find the love of their life.

The official synopsis reads: "In Date Night, lovelorn singles will search for their perfect partner using a bespoke dating app with a twist.

"From the comfort of their sofas, alongside their friends and family, the app will be visible on their living room televisions, allowing everyone to see and comment as they browse potential dates, swipe, and chat."

"Singletons can consult with their nearest and dearest on how to craft the perfect opening message, take their advice on whether eligible suitors are up to scratch, and if they secure a ‘match’ the couples will meet for a unique date where every look, flirtatious comment, and awkward remark is filmed for their friends and family back home."

The Bray native announced in August that she was hanging up her boots as Love Island host after three seasons.

She took over presenting duties from the late Caroline Flack in 2020 for the series’ first ever Winter Love Island.

Sharing news of her departure on Instagram, the 37-year-old wrote: “Some news! I won’t be hosting the next series of Love island.

“There are certain elements of the show I’ve found very difficult that cannot be changed some due to the format, including the flying back and forth to South Africa along with my new conflicting projects.

“I wish it was still possible but know you’ll be in safe hands. I was only planning to fill in for Caroline for a series and it turned into three series. I hope I did you proud Caroline.”

Following the announcement, an ITV spokesperson said: “Laura has been a fantastic host across the last three series of the show.

“We are so grateful for everything she has brought to the programme but understand and respect her decision, and we look forward to working with her on upcoming ITV projects.”

Maya Jama who was announced as her replacement said she was she was "so bloody excited" to get on the island.