Laura Whitmore opens up about returning to Love Island set while suffering from mastitis

Love Island host Laura Whitmore has said she suffered from mastitis and had a fever when she went back to work after the birth of her daughter.

Speaking on Angela Scanlon’s Thanks A Million podcast, Ms Whitmore, who has campaigned for stricter laws to limit online abuse, said she was also trolled for going back to work after her daughter was born last year.

The Bray native, said she struggled to balance life as a new mum and her desire to continue her career initially, and it was made even more difficult by the negative the comments which were directed at her.

“I remember getting mastitis. We were doing the first show of the coupling up. I had mastitis, so I had a fever. I had great big hard boobs, one bigger than the other. In one way though, it kind of took away the pressure, there was other things I was worrying about rather than the telly side. But yeah, it was hard. It was work and it was full on because you're balancing everything,” she said.

“I'm so thankful for my mother for being there every step of the way so I could breastfeed full time, but also do the show. It was hard because I didn't want any part of my life to, to miss out or not get the full time and effort from me. So it's not that you can do it all, but I needed to work to provide for my family but also to have a bit of me as well.

“But I needed to work to provide for my family but also to have a bit of me as well, but I think we need to be careful how we judge because, you know, from the outside everyone's like ‘oh yeah just straight back to work. It's so easy for you.’ It wasn't, it was hard. It was really, really hard. It took a lot of planning.”

Ms Whitmore said the filming schedule on Love Island last year was made even more difficult by the pandemic and she described it as a “crazy time” but added that “most new mothers, you just get on with it”.

She said the support she got from her mother and work colleagues during the period has made them “closer” than ever.

Ms Whitmore said her mother gave up three months of her own time to help her and it was “one of the best gifts” she has ever received.

“And that is greater than any physical gift that anyone could give me because it was her time. And now we try to do that thing when it comes to gifts, especially with family, it's like 'do something together', have time together rather than an object, because I am a terrible person. I lose stuff all the time... So, for me, I always think memories and time is like the most important thing you can do,” she added.

Ms Whitmore joined the popular reality TV show following the sudden death of former presenter Caroline Flack in 2020.

However, she admitted judging some of the show’s contestants before joining the programme.

“Before I even watched Love Island, I remember thinking ‘Ugh, what's this show’. And then I start watching it. And I became gripped by it... I love that show. I'm a fan of the show, been a fan of that show for years, but I a hundred percent judged people who entered that show before I watched it.

"And I think we all judge people. I've judged so many people before I got to know them and I hate myself for that, but that's just what we probably do as humans, but one thing I like about myself is that I had the ability to change my mind and get to know people,” she said.

She added the 2021 was her “busiest” but also the “happiest year of her life.

“I think I realised that, in March, everything kind of came together and it doesn't always, and it may not have, I was like, I could have had a baby early or it could have been complications, or I might not have reached that deadline.

"But it was that support around me. And I remember just feeling really lucky that away from the madness I'd come home, and I'd be, and I feel very lucky. I feel very lucky for that, for that life,” she said.

Thanks A Million with Angela Scanlon is available on Apple, Spotify and all podcast providers.