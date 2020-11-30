Late Late Toy Show watched by record-breaking 1.7m viewers across the world

The Late Late Toy Show was watched by 1.7m viewers across the world, making it one of the most viewed TV shows on a single channel on record.

RTÉ’s festive institution seems to have become a smash hit more than ever before, as not only the most watched Toy Show on record but one of the biggest TV shows full stop.

And as well as the colossal success of Ryan Tubridy and the children on the show, the charity initiative has also proved to be a huge win for RTÉ.

Launched live on the show, the Late Late Toy Show Appeal, has so far raised €6.5 million.

Viewers in 138 countries watched the show and were bowled over by child stars, including Galway girl Saoirse Ruane and Adam King from Cork.

Ryan Tubridy said: "The true essence and magic of The Late Late Toy Show was really captured this year with the wonderful children involved. To hear that it was beaming into 138 countries across the globe is just phenomenal.

"The fact that children and their families who might not be able to get back home this Christmas got to join with us in unison was very important to us.

"The Irish people continue to astound with their ability to dig deep and support The Late Late Toy Show appeal, raising much-needed funds and truly exceeding all expectations with their generosity. I think it's safe to say we are truly humbled by the reaction to the show."

Earlier today, the presenter joked that he will be sticking to Club Orange after he cursed live on the Toy Show after spilling Fanta.

However, he said that he dropped the B Bomb rather than the F Bomb.

“I opened the bottle and it went everywhere. I still don't know if the bottle was shaken by somebody shaking it up behind the scenes, or if it was just one of those bottles.

“And apparently somebody very naughty may or may not have said a certain word,” he said.

"And I've been laughing about it all weekend because my phone melted with all sorts of nice things from people, thank you by the way for your nice comments.

"The truth of the matter was, people thought it was an f-bomb it wasn't, strangely, it was a b bomb.

"You have to listen very carefully, it probably rhymes closer to a word like pollocks rather than anything else.

"That's the word which has been misinterpreted, which is fair enough I don't mind I'm not an angel, but listen closely and you will hear a slip of the tongue.”

Online Editors