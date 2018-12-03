Late Late Toy Show most watched programme of year, drawing 1.3 million viewers live on the night

An average audience of 1.3 million tuned in live to The Late Late Toy Show on Friday night, making it the most-watched programme of 2018.

The Greatest Showman themed show also drew a hugely impressive 74 per cent share of the audience watching at that time (and an 89 per cent share among children).

Over the weekend more than 1.5 million people watched the show - 141,700 watched their recording on Saturday with 51,900 doing the same on Sunday. The repeat, which aired on Saturday afternoon on RTE One, drew 113,000.

In total, the show reached a whopping 1.9 million viewers over the weekend.

The figures were an improvement on last year when 1.2 million tuned in live on the night, claiming a 72 per cent share of the audience watching. In 2016, 1,398,000 tuned in live for an audience share of 77 per cent and in 2015 the show pulled an average of 1.36m live.

Friday night's show also reached a record number of viewers abroad, with 116,000 live streams via the RTE Player. The Toy Show was watched in over 100 countries outside of Ireland with viewers tuning in from Myanmar, Burundi, Haiti and Mongolia. Over 100,000 also watched on catch-up.

The hashtag #LateLateToyShow trended worldwide on Twitter on Friday night. Clips of Michael meeting Davy Fitz and Scott, who donated bone marrow to his cousin Grace in order to save her life drew overa million views between Facebook and Twitter. All the Toy Show videos on social channels have had 1.5million views so far.

Speaking about the figures, host Ryan Tubridy said, "I am blown away every single year at the reaction we get to The Late Late Toy Show. As a team, we are so honoured that people open their arms and welcome us in for such a magical night, and I sincerely hope it was as much fun for our viewers as it was for me on Friday.

"The production team and the children are what make the Toy Show special and memorable and I want to thank everyone involved, from little star Michael to our heroes Grace and Scott, to the set and costume designers. I’m delighted viewers loved it as much as we did."

Online Editors