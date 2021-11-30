Late Late Toy Show a 'roaring success' as over €6.8m raised for charity

This year’s Late Late Toy Show has been hailed a “roaring success” after viewers raised than €6.8 million for Irish charities.

Friday night’s annual Late Late Toy Show brought in over 1.8 million viewers tuning in from 150 countries across the weekend, making it one of the highest-rating TV programmes on a single channel on record in Ireland.

An average audience of 1.56 million viewers watched show on RTÉ One on Friday night, and an additional 292,000 people watched the programme on catch up TV on Saturday and Sunday.

Through the generosity of Irish people across the globe, The Toy Show Appeal a whopping €6,601,895 for charity over the weekend.

Now in its second year, over €13 million has been donated to the appeal to date.

The most-watched clip from the show was the special performance by Ed Sheeran and the Toy Show Choir, while DJ Callum and his hype man Jackson, Fashionista Abigale, and Kellie Harrington's knock-out surprise were also massive hits.

Speaking about the success of this year’s Toy Show, host Ryan Tubridy said: “Friday night was an absolute joy to present, and it felt like it was about six or seven minutes long, it just went by so fast as such were the joy that the children brought to everyone in Ireland.

“We were a country that needed one big magical hug and thanks to the kids all around the country, we got it.

“I am flabbergasted by the audience share and I am bowled over by the donations made to The Toy Show Appeal. I think that every child matters and for one night in a dark year, the sun came out and kindness won and the future looking at those kids is very, very bright.

“So here is the start of a hopeful Happy Christmas for everyone in Ireland, especially the children whose future is made a little brighter thanks to the kindness of their fellow citizens.”