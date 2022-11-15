Late Late Toy Show 2022: when is the biggest TV event of the Irish year?

The countdown is on for this year's Late Late Toy Show, when Ryan Tubridy will kick off Christmas hosting the show for his 14th year.

If you are getting into the spirit of Christmas early, we have listed all you will need to know about this year's Late Late Toy Show.

When?

The Late Late Toy Show will air live on Friday, November 25 at 9.35pm on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player.

If you are living abroad, the Toy Show will be available live on RTÉ Player for a worldwide audience. This can be accessed through your desktop or the app.

What’s the theme?

Ryan and the children of Ireland blew us away last year, starting the show with a huge performance based on The Lion King.

The theme of every Toy Show is always kept top secret until the night of the show, with the opening showing the big reveal.

In the past, we have seen the show take inspiration from popular children’s stories, featuring many well-known Disney tales.

In previous years, we have seen Ryan, alongside his Toy Show performers, present themes such as Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, Toy Story, The Little Mermaid, The Greatest Showman and Frozen, to name a few.

What can we expect to see?

As always Ryan and his team of toy testers will show off the latest and greatest new toys on the market.

Toys featured on the show are supplied to RTÉ from toy retailers throughout the country.

After they are shown off live on air at the Toy Show, all toys are donated to charities across Ireland, just in time for Christmas.

As well as seeing a range of the newest toys, the Toy Show always has top class entertainment from the children and teenagers of Ireland, as well as a few famous faces.

Whether it is Dermot Kennedy or Girls Aloud, the Toy Show has always surprised its audience with special guests.

In previous years, we have seen guest appearances from Ed Sheeran, The Edge, Gary Barlow and many more.

The Toy Show Appeal

To support children’s charities across the country, The Toy Show Appeal is back for its third year.

Last year, a total of €6,601,895 million was raised for children’s charities, donated by viewers worldwide.

Donations can be made through www.rte.ie/toyshowappeal. This year they are also accepting donations through the Revolut app which will go live on the night.

The audience

Each year, the Toy Show audience is selected from a random selection of applicants who send in applications to be a part of the action.

The lucky names picked get to watch the show live from the RTÉ studio and take home a wide range of amazing gifts.

However, as well as the audience, last year an average of 1.8 million tuned in to see the magic unfold.

The Toy Show is one of the highest-rating TV programmes on a single channel on record in Ireland.

The ultimate Christmas extravaganza saw over 150 countries worldwide tune in to the show last year.