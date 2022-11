The Late Late Toy Show once again promises to thrill audiences young and old as we mark the start of the Christmas period.

Tonight there really will be no place like home as more than one million viewers are expected to tune in to The Late Late Toy Show from the comfort of their couches.

This year’s Christmas extra- vaganza will take on the theme of children’s classic The Wizard of Oz as Ryan Tubridy takes centre stage on the Yellow Brick Road and revels in all that Technicolor glory.