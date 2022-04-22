Cork’s favourite podcasting duo The Two Norries will join DJ Annie Mac and comedian Alison Spittle on the Late Late Show this Friday night.

The Two Norries have built a very successful podcast on the bedrock of recovery from addiction and James Leonard and Timmy Long will join Ryan to discuss their own journeys into addiction and out of it through recovery.

The duo host a number of interesting guests on their podcast on the topics of addiction, recovery and mental health and even hosted Taoiseach Micheál Martin in January to discuss his Cork upbringing.

Irish DJ Annie Mac will also join Ryan to discuss the return of nightlife after two years of Covid-19 closures, her career spanning 17 years on BBC Radio One, a new career as an author and how not getting her first choice in the Leaving Cert ended up as a blessing.

Westmeath Comedian Alison Spittle joins Ryan to discuss her new show, with a very surprising source of inspiration, and divulges details of the “most 2022 hen party ever”.

Singer-songwriter Maisie Peters will perform her new song ‘Psycho’ live in studio ahead of her warm up gigs for Ed Sheeran this weekend, while ventriloquist Nina Conti will have the audience’s sides splitting with her act.

The cast of the musical Girl From the North Country - based on the music of Bob Dylan - will also perform live in the studio ahead of the musical coming to the Olympia this summer.

