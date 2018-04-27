Representatives of the Together For Yes and LoveBoth campaigns are set to go head to head on tonight's Late Late Show.

Representatives of the Together For Yes and LoveBoth campaigns are set to go head to head on tonight's Late Late Show.

Late Late Show to host debate of Referendum on the Eighth with Together For Yes and LoveBoth

Ahead of the Referendum on the Eighth taking place on May 25, which will decide whether to retain or repeal Article 40.3.3 of the Constitution, campaigners on both sides will lay out their case for viewers of the RTE One programme.

Ryan Tubridy will also be joined in studio by people who will tell their own personal stories around the issue, and the debate will include questions from invited members of the audience, from both sides of the campaign. Also on tonight's show Grand National winner Davy Russell will be in studio to talk about his dramatic win, taking home victory for his horse Tiger Roll's owner Michael O'Leary, five years after he famously parted ways with the Ryanair boss over a cup of tea.

Actress and singer Jessie Buckley, who hails from Kerry, will also chat to Ryan about her current role in atmospheric thriller Beast which releases today and is garnering rave reviews, and her upcoming role starring alongside Renée Zellweger in the Judy Garland biopic. Strictly Come Dancing star Debbie McGee will tell all about her experience on the hit BBC dance show and what life has been like in the aftermath of the death of her magician husband Paul Daniels, to whom she was married for 28 years.

Miles Graham and Something Happens will provide music. Late Late Show, RTE One, 9.35pm.

Online Editors