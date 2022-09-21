Late Late Show: ‘Succession’ star Brian Cox and former Spice Girl Mel C added to stellar line-up

Succession star Brian Cox and former Spice Girl star Melanie C are set to join Ryan Tubridy on the Late Late Show this Friday.

Speaking on his radio show this morning, Ryan Tubridy announced that Scottish actor Cox has joined this week’s stellar line-up.

"Brian Cox, who plays Logan Roy, the big over-the-top, overbearing patriarch, will be joining us on the Late Late Show this Friday live in studio,” Tubridy said.

"I am so excited to see him in the flesh.

"It will be very, very interesting to talk to him, what an actor he is. He will be joining in a very busy show, with Mel C of the Spice Girls, it is going to be a good one."

Succession has captivated audiences worldwide with its mix of drama, comedy and family tension over the last three seasons.

Cox has garnered huge acclaim for his role as the high-power, business tycoon and head of the Roy family, who takes as much pleasure in pitting his children against each other as he does from crushing his business opponents.

The Actor won the 2022 Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series. Before joining Succession, Cox had already established a hugely successful TV and film career.

Meanwhile, singer Mel C, who was nicknamed Sporty Spice during her time with the best-selling girl band, was the first guest announced for this week’s Late Late.

A spokesperson for The Late Late Show said: “Melanie C to spice up Friday night as she is set to join host Ryan Tubridy live in studio on this week’s Late Late Show.”

Mel recently opened up about her traumatic past before her first live performance with the girl band.

In an Interview on Elizabeth Day’s How to Fail podcast, the 48-year-old said that she had been assaulted by a massage therapist at a spa in Istanbul.

Earlier this month Mel C told Retro Pop Magazine that she is working on her ninth solo album.

In 2000, the Spice Girls split but have since had numerous reunions with the most recent being in 2019 where the group toured Europe as a four piece. Due to business commitments, ‘Posh Spice’ Victoria Beckham did not join them.

The band played to a sold-out stadium at Croke Park in May of 2019, including their hits Wannabe and Spice Up Your Life.

In Mel C’s new memoir, Who I AM: My Story by Melanie Chisholm, she talks about her life inside and outside the chart topping girl band.