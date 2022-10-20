Late Late Show: Oscar nominee Richard E Grant to feature this week as Late Late Toy Show update set to be announced

Hollywood actor Richard E. Grant will join Ryan Tubridy on this week’s Late Late Show.

The Dracula actor will be live in studio to chat about his memoir A Pocketful of Happiness.

Richard lost his wife Joan to cancer and describes the sadness and rawness that a terminal illness brings to a family.

The couple were married for 34 years and the memoir is described as a “love story that spans the early days of their relationship” when Richard was a waiter, to the highs of him being nominated for an Oscar.

Meanwhile Sing Street star Jack Reynor will also join Tubridy on Friday night to speak about being thrust into worldwide fame at just 21. He will also be talking about his new Prime Video show The Peripheral and why he will never swap beautiful Blessington for the Hollywood Hills.

Comedian and broadcaster PJ Gallagher will discuss his mental health personal story, and why he wants to share his experience after a stay in hospital earlier this year saved his life.

Separately, from life in a refugee camp in Iraq to hurling in Croke Park for Leitrim, Zak Moradi will discuss the power of sport and the importance of community.

Tubridy will also meet some of the remarkable children together with their mothers and fathers who communicate through Lámh, a manual sign language, and are taking part in a landmark children's television programme on RTÉjr called Dizzy Deliveries.

There will be music from cutting-edge rapper Malaki who will perform his new single while Susan O’Neill returns with a song from her current EP.

And, a very special Late Late Toy Show update will also be announced on Friday night’s show.

