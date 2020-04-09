Late Late Show most complained about programme of last three years - but not one gripe upheld

THE Late Late Show was the most complained about TV or radio programme of the past three years, new figures reveal.

However, not one of the 30 formal complaints made against host Ryan Tubridy's chat show between 2017 and 2019 was upheld.

A total of 253 official complaints were made to the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland (BAI) about TV and radio shows over the period.

Of those, 180 related to RTE's TV and radio stations, of which 168 have been closed, with the remainder still "ongoing".

Of the cases involving RTE, only one complaint was upheld and three were partially upheld.

"From the balance of 162 complaints, 12 were resolved while the remaining 150 were rejected," said an RTE spokesperson.

"None of the complaints made against The Late Late Show were upheld. This in our view upholds the consistently high standards set by the programme."

Nearly half of the complaints about The Late Late Show related to a single programme broadcast in 2017.

It featured a controversial appearance by Blindboy, of the Rubberbandits comedy act, in which he made a joke comparing communion wafer with "haunted bread".

That episode attracted 14 complaints, of which two were resolved before being considered by the BAI. The remainder were all rejected.

Ten complaints were made about RTE Investigates, of which all but one related to its hard-hitting documentary about the greyhound industry.

"All complaints against RTE Investigates' Running For Their Lives were rejected," the RTE spokesperson said, adding that the programme was found to be "fair, objective and impartial".

The documentary revealed that up to 6,000 greyhounds were being put down each year and led to major changes in how the industry is run, particularly concerning animal welfare.

Pat Kenny's radio and TV shows on Newstalk and Virgin Media One attracted 14 complaints, according to the BAI database.

Of those, 12 related to his radio show and two to his television programme.

Of the total, all but one were rejected, with one case - relating to his radio show - classified as "resolved" before consideration by the BAI.

Claire Byrne Live on RTE One was the subject of eight complaints, six of which were rejected and two more that are ongoing.

The Ray D'Arcy Show on RTE Radio 1 attracted six complaints, five of which were rejected with one still under consideration.

Ryan Tubridy's radio show received five complaints.

Of those, two were rejected, two were resolved before being considered by the BAI and one is ongoing.

Herald