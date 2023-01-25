Late Late Show line-up: Oscars special; Bad Sisters’ Daryl McCormack; Miriam Margoyles, Lynn Ruane and more

A special tribute will be paid to Ireland’s 14 Oscar nominations on this week’s Late Late Show.

Expand Close Colm Bairéad and his wife Cleona Ní Chrualaoi. Photo: Seán Mannion / Facebook

Colm Bairéad and his wife Cleona Ní Chrualaoi. Photo: Seán Mannion

Writer and director Colm Bairéad and producer Cleona Ní Chrualaoi of An Cailín Ciún (The Quiet Girl) will be live in studio. The film has become the first Irish language feature length movie to be nominated for an Academy Award. An Cailín Ciún has grossed more than €1 million at the box office in Ireland and the UK becoming the most successful Irish language film ever. The film has also received two BAFTA nominations.

Expand Close Daryl McCormack stars alongside Emma Thompson in new film 'Good Luck To You, Leo Grande'. Photo: Getty Images / Facebook

Daryl McCormack stars alongside Emma Thompson in new film 'Good Luck To You, Leo Grande'. Photo: Getty Images

Bad Sisters, Peaky Blinders and Good Luck to You, Leo Grande star, and Tipperary native, Daryl McCormack will be on the show to discuss his double BAFTA nomination.

Expand Close Senator Lynn Ruane (right) and Miriam Margolyes. Photo: Lynn Ruane/Twitter / Facebook

Senator Lynn Ruane (right) and Miriam Margolyes. Photo: Lynn Ruane/Twitter

BAFTA award-winning actress and Harry Potter star Miriam Margolyes and Senator Lynn Ruane will join host Ryan Tubridy to talk about their summer holiday in a campervan, their shared love of the Aran Islands and their upcoming documentary about Lady Gregory.

Comedian Conor Moore, the man behind Conor Sketches, will return to the show with some of his world-famous impressions. The Westmeath man has his own golf show in the US, in the past year he's branched out into Formula 1 and his impersonations of sports stars and celebrities continue to gather hundreds of millions of views online.

Karina Molloy, one of the first women to join the Irish Defence Forces, will also join Ryan Tubridy to share her experiences of harassment, sexual assault and bullying while serving and why she decided to speak out.

Musical guest Aby Coulibaly will showcase her new single, while Derek Ryan and Emma Langford will perform a special duet called Everywhere with you.