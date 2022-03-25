Late Late Show line-up: Mick McCarthy, Andrew Porter, Keith Barry and Amy Dunne guests for Daffodil Day special

Former Republic of Ireland football captain and manager Mick McCarthy will join Ryan Tubridy on The Late Late Show tonight along with rugby legend Andrew Porter in aid of Daffodil Day.

McCarthy was Ireland’s captain at Italia ’90 and was on the touchline for our infamous last World Cup adventure 20 years ago. The former manager will join Tubridy on the couch on Friday night in aid of Daffodil Day.

McCarthy will also speak about losing both his parents to cancer and the long-lasting imprint they both left on his life.

Ireland and Leinster pro Andrew Porter will also feature on tonight’s show, Porter has decided to shave his head live on air to raise funds for the Irish Cancer Society on Daffodil Day.

Porter sadly lost his mother Wendy to cancer when he was just 12 years old.

With his own show on Golf Channel on NBC and hundreds of millions of views online, impressionist and comedian Conor Moore will be on the show on Friday with his take on an array of famous Irish characters.

Mentalist extraordinaire Keith Barry will dazzle the audience with some illusions and hypnotic experiences.

Ballinteer native Andrew Fitzsimons is back hot on the heels of tending to the tresses of JLO, the Kardashian family, Bella Hadid, Megan Fox to now launching his own independent haircare range.

Fitzsimons will discuss how he rose from being a lonely teenager eating his lunch in the school toilets to now being on speed dial for some of the world’s most successful women in the entertainment industry.

Tubridy will also meet Amy Dunne who, when she was just 17 years old, became embroiled in one of the most contentious debates in Irish society as she found herself going to court to demand the right to travel to the UK for a termination after her baby was diagnosed with a fatal foetal abnormality.

Ms Dunne will discuss how her very private story became extremely public and the impact that it had on her and why she no longer feels shame about what happened.

Plus, folk sensations Ceol will drop by The Late Late Show for a special performance.

The Late Late Show is on RTÉ One tonight at 9.35pm