Late Late Show line-up: Brenda Fricker, Pamela Uba and Ireland’s Rugby Sevens team on the couch this week

This week’s The Late Late Show is set to be a star-studded event, with Oscar winners, national rugby champions, and even a Miss Ireland.

Oscar Winner Brenda Fricker will chat with Ryan Tubridy about her series Holding, which is based on the debut novel by Graham Norton and recently aired its final episode. She will also talk about working on her new memoir and how her dog Juno is giving her a run for her money.

Next up is Mrs Brown’s Boys actress Fiona O’Carroll and former Miss Ireland Pamela Uba, who will speak about why they signed up to this year’s Ultimate Hell Week: The Professionals and how they are facing their fears.

Ryan will also meet the Irish Rugby Sevens squad who beat Australia to win bronze at last weekend’s World Cup in Cape Town.

Una Leonard, renowned baker and owner of 2210 Patisserie in Mullingar, will tell The Late Late Show host about how baking helped to save her life after a rough patch – leading to her creating a hugely successful business and even landing a book deal.

Historian Michael B. Barry and photographer John O’Byrne will also be making an appearance showcasing their new book The Irish Civil War in Colour. They will bring with them a series of the colourised photographs from the book, telling the story of the Irish Civil War in a way never seen before.

Mullingar indie rock band The Academic will also be performing their new song Don’t Take it Personally.