Late Late Show: Derry Girls’ Jamie Lee O’Donnell, Mary McAleese, Luke O’Neill & Irish country music stars to join Ryan

Derry Girls star Jamie Lee O Donnell, former President Mary McAleese and a host of Ireland’s top country music stars will feature on tonight's Late Late Show.

Professor Luke O’Neill, Dublin singer Shobsy, Trudi Lalor, Gloria, Jimmy Buckley, Robert Mizzell and Declan Nerney will also join host Ryan Tubridy.

Actor O’Donnell will tell Ryan what it’s like to play the Derry Girls wild-child, the irrepressible Michelle, in the hit TV show which premiered its final season this Tuesday to widespread acclaim.

Dublin singer Shobsy is live in-studio for a special performance at the end of a very moving week, while it wouldn't be Good Friday without representatives from the world of Irish Country Music.

A star-studded line-up of Trudi Lalor, Gloria, Jimmy Buckley, Robert Mizzell and Declan Nerney will mark the anniversary of Big Tom.

Immunologist Professor Luke O'Neill, just home from volunteering in Slovakia to deliver humanitarian supplies to Ukraine, will join Ryan along with former President, Mary McAleese, to speak about the war in Ukraine.

Cathy Wheatley will be on the show to tell a truly extraordinary tale of evacuating her Ukrainian surrogate from war. Ivana Holub is the surrogate mother to Cathy’s twins and now Ivana, along with her three children are living with Cathy, Cathy's husband, and the twins.

The Late Late Show will also have a special performance by young Ukrainian dancer Taya Shvets. Taya fled Ukraine with her mother and her brother when war broke out in their homeland.