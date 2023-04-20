Khloe Kardashian teases Love is Blind appearance with her ‘single K sisters’

Khloe Kardashian has teased interest in appearing on Love Is Blind with her “single sisters” as she met a former star of the show.

The 38-year-old reality star took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a photo of herself and Alexa Lemieux, who starred in season three of the Netflix program, at an event for Good American.

In the caption, Kardashian poked fun at how fans have compared her to Lemieux and suggested that she’d be open to going on the dating show with her siblings.

“When Hulu and Netflix collide,” she wrote, referring to her own reality show on the former platform. “@mrsalexalemieux you beautiful girl you! Twins…I think some of us single K sisters should go on LIB. What do you think?”

It’s unclear how many “K sisters” are on the dating market aside from Khloe herself and Kim Kardashian, who still appears to be single following her split from Pete Davidson in August 2022 after nine months of dating.

Two of their younger sisters may not be available, as Kylie Jenner is rumoured to be dating Timothée Chalamet following her apparent split from Travis Scott, and Kendall Jenner is rumoured to be dating Bad Bunny.

The oldest sister Kourtney Kardashian is married, of course, to Travis Barker.

Lemieux praised Khloe in the comments of the Good American founder’s post, writing: “Wait did we just become best friends?!? I feel so grateful to have met such an empowering woman. Always learning how to spread love and positivity. Okurrrr.”

The Love Is Blind star also shared some snaps of her and Khloe on her own Instagram. “For all those that call me a Khloe dupe just want to say thank you for the compliment okurrr,” she wrote in the caption.

During season three of the dating show, Lemieux formed a connection with Brennon Lemieux, before ever seeing his face. They proceeded to go on multiple dates before meeting in person, and got married during the season finale. They are currently still together, as Brennon joined his wife at the Good American event in New York City.

Along with Khloe, Kim has expressed that she was a fan of Lemieux’s season of Love Is Blind. On Twitter last year, the Skims founder wrote: “Who is watching Love Is Blind Season 3??? It’s soooo good.”

Meanwhile, Khloe’s comments about being on Love Is Blind comes weeks after she shut down speculation that she was in a relationship, during an episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show. Speaking to the singer, she said: “I am single.”

She also told Jennifer Hudson that she wouldn’t be opposed to giving online dating a shot. “I haven’t yet,” she said about using dating apps. “I don’t want to say never because who knows where I’ll be next year, but as of now, I haven’t yet.”

Before her interview with Hudson, Khloe was first was spotted with her ex, Tristan Thompson, with whom she shares her five-year-old daughter, True. They also welcomed their son via surrogate in August 2022.

During the season two premiere of The Kardashians last year, Khloe said that she and her now-ex conceived their son in November 2021. This was only one month before reports revealed that the basketball star had cheated on her and fathered a baby with personal trainer Maralee Nichols.

Prior to officially splitting up in 2022, the pair were in an on-and-off again relationship, during which Thompson previously cheated on Khloe on various occasions.