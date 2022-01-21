Kenneth Branagh opens up on Late Late Show about move from Belfast to England as a child

Filmmaker Kenneth Branagh joined Ryan Tubridy on tonight’s Late Late Show to discuss his new film Belfast and the sense of security the city gave him while growing up.

The film is loosely based on Branagh’s own childhood in Belfast during the 1960s. He said people are still surprised when they learn he is from Belfast.

“Because obviously I sound the way I sound, and I’ve had this privilege to have a career that has often been associated with what some regard as the highfalutin, so people inevitably see what they see and actually I’ve on the whole kept my private my life private,” he said.

When asked by Tubridy if his accent ever comes out, the 61-year-old reverted back to speaking in his native tongue and said he remains the same.

“It’s not buried and gone, it’s not too far away. It’s there but you develop into something else, in a way getting to this film is really an attempt to try and at last come to peace with my own sense of my own identity,” he said.

“And at the heart of it is some notion that wherever you are and what you sound like, who you are remains the same and where you’ve come from remains the same even if it may come out sounding a bit different.”

The Belfast native said he “lost his way” when his family moved to England when he was nine years old.

“When I went there all I wanted to do was disappear, for me the rupture was very sort of complete. My mum had 11 siblings and my father had five, so we had a lot of cousins. If you added into that the community of the street that we lived in which was Catholics and Protestants in north Belfast at that time, then it really advertised the idea that it takes a village to raise a child,” he said.

“So, I felt very supported, I really felt in Belfast I could not get lost. I was nine years old, so the sense of security was complete, it was absolute.

“And when it left me, it left me in exactly the same way. So, when we moved to England away from all of that family support, as safe as we were, we lost all of that and I think in doing so you just lost a tremendous part of your identity, and you lost your way."

Branagh said Judi Dench was “plugged into something so deep” in the film about what mothers from the island on Ireland have had to deal with for hundreds of years.

He said moving to England was difficult for his parents and the family rarely discussed it as a result.

“As you all know, people from Ireland I think are quick to resist the notion of talking about any idea of their own suffering. I think they believe other people are always worse off and that there’s no good to be had in indulging, you’ve got to put one foot in front of another, so we never spoke about it, and I think that this film is partly a result of that,” he said.

“It’s not like there was a determination not to but I think that they wanted to own the sacrifice and believe it was worth it and not to suggest that for a second, that their experience compared one iota to people who stayed or people who lost loved ones.”

He added: “They knew that they had paid their price, but they had safety, it was a choice, there was a cost that came with it, but it was a cost that ultimately they felt that they could bare. It cost their Irish souls a little something.”

Later, Ryan Tubridy revealed the public will be back in the RTÉ studio next week to fill the audience once again.

“It’s official, the great unwinding has become and aren’t we grateful for all of that. The emergency pandemic measures will soon be a distant memory and I want to mark the night, if I may, by saying that it’s been a career privilege for me and the team here on The Late Late Show to have had your company over the last two years through the hard times,” he said.

“The truth is that you never left, even in an empty studio, a million of you popped in for a look every single Friday night through the pandemic. So, thank you sincerely for your company.”