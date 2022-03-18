Kellie Harrington and actor John C Reilly stun Late Late audiences with vocal abilities

Irish boxing hero Kellie Harrington proved that her talents extend beyond the ring by getting behind the mic on the St Patrick’s Day Late Late Show special.

The Dubliner stunned the show’s audience with an astounding rendition of the Irish folk classic Grace.

The song tells the love story of Grace Gifford who married Joseph Mary Plunkett in Kilmainham Gaol hours before he was executed by the British army in 1916.

Harrington served as one of the grand marshals at this year’s Dublin St Patrick’s Day parade.

She was joined on the podium in the capital yesterday by another sporting hero of recent times, gold medal winning Irish Paralympian swimmer Ellen Keane.

The St Patrick’s Day Late Late special was a ‘best of the Irish’ affair, with national team manager Stephen Kenny and comedian Oliver Callan also in attendance.

American actor John C Reilly is the guest of honour for the St Patrick’s Festival this year, and he also joined Ryan Tubridy last evening.

Reilly is perhaps best-known for his comedy roles in hit movies like Step Brothers but he also showed his vocal prowess in the 2018 BAFTA nominate biopic Stan & Ollie.

The Chicago native captivated Tubridy, Harrington and others with a soulful performance of Raglan Road, and has been widely praised for it online since.

Raglan Road - John C. Reilly #LateLate pic.twitter.com/O9KBcE9eGH — The Late Late Show (@RTELateLateShow) March 17, 2022

He also lifted the crowd with another Irish classic, The Wild Rover.