Katie Taylor and Marriage Referendum to feature as new decade of Reeling in the Years announced by RTÉ

A new series of Reeling in the Years is arriving this April, covering the most recent decade of the 2010s.

The first episode is set to air on Sunday, April 11, with each instalment focusing on a specific year between 2010 and 2019.

According to RTÉ, it can be expected that cultural figures like Katie Taylor and Kodaline will make an appearance, as well as hit shows like Ms Brown’s Boys.

Of course historical events like the 2015 same-sex marriage referendum will also feature on the show, along with mentions of “fake news” from the now ex-president of the United States of America.

This will be the sixth series of Reelin in the Years, with RTÉ having previously aired episodes for the years between 1962 to 2009.

RTÉ said that the series is one of its: “best-loved shows, with its repeats regularly performing strongly in the ratings.”

The IFTA- nominated show has also been voted the “most popular home-produced TV show ever” in an RTÉ Guide poll of Ireland’s Top 100 TV shows.

Discussing today’s announcement, producer John O’Regan says: “The end of a decade is a natural time to look back.”

“We made the Nineties series in 2000, the Noughties series in 2010, and now we’re adding another ten years to the collection. We’re pleased to offer viewers this latest selection of music and moments from RTÉ’s archives, starting Sunday April 11 on RTÉ One.”

Irish Independent