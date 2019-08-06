Karl Shiels' poignant final scenes to air on Fair City tomorrow night

The poignant final Fair City scenes featuring the late Karl Shiels will air on the soap on Wednesday night.

The actor, who played Robbie Quinn in the long-running RTE soap and was also heavily involved in theatre, passed away suddenly at the age of 47 last month.

His final scenes as Robbie will air on Fair City at 8pm on RTE One tomorrow night and will see Robbie turn to Carol (Aisling O'Neill) ahead of his business trip abroad and say, "Right, cab's outside, you going to be OK without me?".

He then kisses Carol goodbye and leaves.

Brigie de Courcy, Executive Producer of Fair City, said, "We all miss Karl, who was a wonderful actor and friend, and Fair City will miss Robbie Quinn, who was a blaze of trouble and fun during his time in Carrigstown".

The soap's plot had to be rejigged in the wake of the actor's death.

Karl joined the soap in 2014 and his bad boy character was a big hit with viewers and featured in several prominent storylines.

Speaking at the time of his death co-star Aisling O'Neill, who shares his final scene with him tomorrow night, said, "He was such a dynamic, charismatic man.

"What Karl brought to set every day was incredible. He would turn the most mundane days into a carnival. We had so much fun.

"He was a kind, innately intelligent man with such passion for his work and it was a privilege to have known him.

"He was a very close and decent friend and we all loved him dearly."

