Amy Huberman will certainly be celebrating this evening as the first episode of her new series, Finding Joy, drew an impressive average audience of 378,000.

Amy Huberman will certainly be celebrating this evening as the first episode of her new series, Finding Joy, drew an impressive average audience of 378,000.

Joy for Amy Huberman as new series is highest-rating comedy debut of the year on RTÉ

Kicking off straight after the main Nine O'Clock News on RTE One on Wednesday night, the show had a 30 per cent share of the total Irish audience during broadcast.

Finding Joy proved particularly popular with women aged 35 to 54 with a 36 per cent share. The show also had a reach of 604,000 over the episode and was the highest-rating comedy debut of the year on RTÉ.

The series, which was written by Huberman, stars the actress as Joy, a woman who finds herself thrust into the limelight as she tries to recover from a painful break-up.

As she copes with an unwanted new job as a Vlogger, Joy is forced to change her comfortably ordered existence as she figures out what to do now that she’s lost the love of her life.

The series, which also features Aisling Bea, Jenny Rainsford, Laura Whitmore, Catherine Walker and Mark Doherty, is produced for RTÉ and Acorn Media Enterprises by Treasure Entertainment.

"This was a great debut for Finding Joy," said RTÉ Group Head of Drama and Comedy Shane Murphy.

"We were completely charmed by this homegrown series when we first read the scripts and are delighted that the audience enjoyed it – and engaged with it on social media - in such high numbers."

The first episode is available to watch on RTE Player and the series continues next Wednesday at 9.35pm on RTE One.

Read more: Finding Joy review: 'Save for a few gags that miss the mark by a country mile Finding Joy is actually a bit of a charmer'

Online Editors